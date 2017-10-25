Upcoming Events for Oct. 27-Nov. 10, 2017

Featured News

OCTOBER 27: Dinner with New Venture Crew
Venture Crew 9989 invites the community to a fundraising dinner this Friday evening, October 27 at the American Legion Hall from 5-7:30 p.m. Adult plates $8, $4 for ages 10 and under. They are serving Fettuccini Alfredo with chicken, Caesar salad, bread and a drink, plus a brownie for dessert. Come support this great group of young people as they get their Crew off the ground!
Venturing has been a program of the Boy Scouts of America for nearly 20 years, and involves young men and women ages 14-21 in “Leading the Adventure.” Crew 9989 is sponsored by St. Mary of the Rosary parish in Chewelah, and is a component of their youth ministry program. Youth interested in participating are invited to contact Crew President Emma Larsen at 675-4491.

