Upcoming Events for June 15-29, 2017

Here are upcoming events in the Chewelah area for June 15-29, 2017…

JUNE 15: 4-H County Activity Day

On June 15, Stevens County 4-H will sponsor County Activity Day at the NE WA Fairgrounds (near the food court area) from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. This program is open to 4-H members and other school age youth.

County Activity Day begins with 4-H garden and foods judging contests from 9-10 a.m. Judging contests will be followed by several activities youth can rotate through including archery, crafts, robotics, and the Edith House—to learn about fire safety.

This is a great opportunity to learn more about 4-H and some of the projects available. There is no cost to attend. 4-H membership is not required for participation. For more information contact WSU Stevens County Extension at 684.2588.

JUNE 15: Taste of Chewelah

Taste of Chewelah is Thursday, June 15, 2017, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Restaurants will serve: 4:30-7 p.m. with dessert served 6-7:30 p.m. at Quartzite Brewing Co. Art Auction bidding ends at 8 p.m. with art auction tallied: 8-8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and children under 9 are free, accompanied by a ticket holder. Call Diane Kinzler at 509-935-4091 for more information.

JUNE 16: Vaagen Mill Tour

The NE Chapter of Washington Family Forestry Association will be hosting a guided tour of Vaagen Brothers Colville Mill, on Friday, June 16, starting at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited afterwards to Yep Kanum Park for a “Bring your Own Sack Lunch” picnic with fellow landowners. Make reservations by calling Ann Van Dielen at 509-596-0931 or send an email to wffa.ne.chapter@gmail.com.

JUNE 17: Lehman’s Customer Appreciation

Lehman’s Greenhouse will be changing owners before next year, and we would like to thank our customers for supporting their local grower.

On Saturday, June 17, Lehman’s Greenhouse will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Day with discounts to reduce the inventory so that the new owners can move efficiently. Tim and Melody Stoltzfus, the new owners, will be there so that you have a chance to meet them and talk about which plants you rave about. They can also let you know where to find the greenhouse next year.

Come out to the greenhouse, currently located at 2621 Quarry Browns Lake Rd, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to see what deals you can find. (We think some strawberries may be ripening by that time – if they are, there will be a free pint per family while they last)

Lehman’s Greenhouse is currently open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and will continue to be open until the end of June.

JUNE 17: Stevens County Democrats meeting

The Stevens County Democrats will meet Saturday June 17, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Valley Transport Center in Valley (at Bulldog Creek Road and Highway 395).

JUNE 17: Crossroads church car wash

On Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Crossroads Community Church will hold a fundraiser for Bible Camp. There will be a Car Wash and Bake Sale at the church (located at the intersection of Highway 395 and Bulldog Creek Road.

JUNE 19-23: VBS at Arden Faith Baptist

The Arden Faith Baptist Church will hold Vacation Bible School, Monday, June 19 through Friday, June 23.

VBS is for grades K5-6th grade. VBS will be held from 9 a.m. to Noon Monday through Friday of that week. On Friday night there will be an awards night starting at 7 p.m. for every child who attended VBS, and parents are encouraged to attend. Teen Time will be 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday throguh Thursday. The theme of VBS is found in I Corinthians 15:3 which states, “Christ died for our sins.”

This year, VBS will again be conducted by Timothy Maravilla. Timothy has been attending Faith Baptist for five years, and he works in our local area as a general contractor.

There is no cost to attend VBS. Free transportation is available by calling the church 509-684-3983. The church is located at 673 Arden Hill Road, also referred by some as “the church on the hill above the mill.”

JUNE 20: Neighborhood Watch Meeting

The next Chewelah Neighborhood Watch Meeting will be at the Community Room at Sunny Acres (401 S 5th Street East) on Tuesday, June 20 from 6-8 p.m.

JUNE 26-29: VBS at Chewelah Baptist Church

It’s Vacation Bible School time in our town! Chewelah Baptist Church, at 210 W. Main Ave., is presenting “Over the Moat – Drawbridge to the King” June 26-29.

“Over the Moat” begins Monday, June 26 and will continue through Thursday. The first through sixth graders meet daily from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Bible lessons, songs, crafts, snacks and daily gifts are few of the exciting features. On Thursday there will be an additional Awards Program at 7 p.m. For further Bible School information, call 935-8385.

JUNE 26-30: VBS at Chewelah Evangelical Free Church

Chewelah Evangelical Free is hosting its 2017 Vacation Bible School Monday, June 26 through Friday, June 30 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Open to ages 5-12 years old. This year’s theme is Galactic Starveyors: Searching the visible and discovering the invisible. There will be a dunk tank, puppets, and boat races. Pre-registration is required. Contact Diana at 509-935-0930.

WEEKLY EVENTS

TUESDAYS

TRIVIA NIGHT – Mama’s in Valley – 6 p.m.

On the last Tuesday of each month, Mama’s will host food and trivia fun. Next Trivia Night is on June 27.

WEDNESDAYS

OPEN MIC NIGHT – Brothers Bar in Springdale – 7 p.m.

It’s a free-for-all on who is going to entertain and you’re not quite sure who is going to come through the door. Next open mic is on June 21.

THURSDAYS

PRO BLUES JAM – Dan and Jo’s in Valley – 7 p.m.

Dino, Doug and Sally of the DINO-Soars bring their musical talents to Dan and Jo’s every Thursday in Valley. Next Blues Jams are on June 15 and 22.

FRIDAYS

CHEWELAH’S FARMERS MARKET – City Park – 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Head on down to the Chewelah City Park to get fresh food, local produce and hand-made items. The award-winning Chewelah Farmers Market is open for the season!

AT THE MOVIES

ALPINE THEATRE IN COLVILLE

JUNE 16-20 —THE MUMMY

Director: Alex Kurtzman, Starring: Tom Cruise, Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis

Showtimes

Friday: 3:00, 5:50 and 7:20 p.m.

Saturday: 1:45, 3:55, 6:05 and 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30, 2:40, 4:50 and 7:00 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: 3:00, 5:50 and 7:20 p.m.