Upcoming Events for Jan. 19 to Feb. 4, 2017

Here are upcoming events for Jan. 19-Feb. 4 in the Chewelah area.

Jan. 19-26: Junior high play

“It’s worse when I can hear them whispering behind my back.” These are the everyday struggles that a dyslexic middle school student named Megan (played by Mia Bellevue and Becca Bennett) has to go through every day. This two-cast play is all about a middle school student trying to figure out if she will ever “fit in.” Follow Megan through her everyday life from reading aloud in class to getting her homework done. The only thing this teenage girl wants is a friend. So how will this student find her way in this great big world?

Show dates are: Cast 1—Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m., Jan. 23 at 9:20 a.m., and Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m. Cast 2—Jan. 20, Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

Jan. 20-22: Park Ave. Players

Did you have an invisible friend when you were growing up?

If so, you’ll be happy to know that Park Avenue Players next production is “Harvey” by Mary Chase. His sister and niece are mortified as Elwood P. Dowd—played by Bill Barnes—introduces his invisible pooka friend Harvey around town; however, you’ll be delighted by this light comedy.

Remaining performance dates are Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Chewelah Civic Center. Tickets are on sale at the following locations: Akers United Drug, Valley Drug Co., The Independent, R.E. Lee Shoe Company in Colville and at the door. Tickets are $10; however, all invisible friends are free during this production only. “Harvey” is provided by Dramatists Play Service INC.

-Submitted by Park Avenue Players

Jan. 20: Winter Concert Series

Chewelah’s “Pat Eggleston,” acoustic rock band “Rusted Hand,” of Spokane, and the father daughter Jazzy duet “One Street Over” will be featured Friday night January 20 at the KCHW studios. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. show starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to 60 people. Free intermission snacks will be available. Tickets are $10 for general public and $8 for members. Come support the 2017 music licensing efforts and completion of our tower with this fundraiser.

Jan. 21: Quartzite Brewing Party

Quartzite Brewing Co. will be celebrating its one-year anniversary with live music, good food and beer.

Just $5 gets you in the door for the music and a special one-year glass to keep – along with discounted beer all night.

KISS Mobile will also be on-site serving up tacos all night long.

Jan. 25: Rural Resources Meeting

A regular meeting of the Governing Board of Directors of Rural Resources Community Action will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The meeting will be held at Rural Resources Community Action Office Building, 956 South Main Street, Colville, WA 99114. The public is invited and encouraged to attend, and public input is welcome. This meeting site is barrier free. People needing special accommodations should contact Kelly Charlton at Rural Resources Community Action, 509-684-8421.

Jan. 25: Mr. Chewelah

The 2017 Senior All-Nighter Committee and the Lost But Found Thrift Store are presenting the Mr. Chewelah competition Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Jenkins Jr./Sr. High School Cafeteria.

The competition is open to 9-12 grade boys and prizes for the top three will be awarded. First place wins $100, second wins $50, and third wins $25.

The Four Categories of competition are Free Style, Pick a Talent, Thrift Store outfit, and Silly Question.

Their will also be a dessert auction. All proceeds go directly to the 2017 Senior All Nighter.

Tickets cost $5 and can be purchased at the JJSHS office, the Lost But Found Thrift Store, and The Independent.

For questions, contact Kelly at 936-2282.

Jan. 26 : Board of Health Meeting

The annual meeting of the Board of Health of Northeast Tri County Health District will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Tri County Economic Development District, 986 S. Main St., Colville, Wa., 99114. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Public input is welcome. This meeting site is barrier free. People needing special accommodations should contact Kelly LeCaire at Northeast Tri County Health District at (509) 684-1301 by January 23, 2017. At 10 a.m. there will also be a public hearing on: Local Rule Adoption of Group B Water Systems under Chapter 246-291 Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Interested public may review the proposed local adoption of the rule at any Northeast Tri County Health District office or at www.netchd.org.

Feb. 4: Cork and Keg Festival

The Chewelah Valley Lions have started the preparation for the 2017 Cork and Keg Festival!

This area’s favorite wine and beer tasting event and fundraiser will take place on February 4. Get your tickets from Lions Club members or by contacting Lion Secretary Dianne Dorrance at 935-6339.