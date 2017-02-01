Upcoming Events for Feb. 3-16, 2016

Here are the upcoming events for Feb. 3-16, 2017…

Feb. 3: Woman’s Club Wear Red Day

GFWC Chewelah Woman’s Club is reminding everyone that Friday, Feb. 3 is National Wear Red Day for women’s heart health. Do you know what causes heart disease in women? What about the survival rate? Or whether women of all ethnicities share the same risk?

The fact is: Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute!

But it doesn’t affect all women alike, and the warning signs for women aren’t the same in men. What’s more: These facts only begin to scratch the surface. There are several misconceptions about heart disease in women, and they could be putting you at risk. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement advocates for more research and swifter action for women’s heart health for this very reason.

See your health care professionals today.

Stay healthy and strong to continue the good works you do in Chewelah!

Feb. 4: Republicans Meeting

The Stevens County Republicans Central Committee will have its monthly meeting on February 4 at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Chewelah Senior Center.

Feb. 4: PTSA Winter Carnival

Chewelah Combined PTSA’s winter carnival “Under the Sea” will be Feb. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Gess Elementary. Presale tickets will be 5 for $1 beginning Jan. 30 and ending Feb. 3. Tickets at the door will be 4 for $1. PTSA members get 10 tickets free.

Feb. 4: Cork and Keg Festival

Imagine a beautifully decorated room, unique food prepared with discerning palettes in mind, and hand selected wines and beers. Now, add your friends and a worthy cause, and you have the Lions Club’s Annual Cork and Keg Festival. The Lions are proud to present the Cork and Keg Festival, a favorite February night out for many, taking place February 4 this year, starting at 7 p.m. In addition to Wine and Beer tasting, there is a silent auction with items from many businesses in the Chewelah and Colville area. There will be something for everyone!

Tickets are available from Lions Club members, Akers, Valley Drug, and ChewVino. Tickets are $35. The Lions look forward to sharing a great evening out with all of you!

Feb. 6: Facebook Business Class

TEDD and the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce is holding a Facebook Business Class on Monday, February 6 at 6:30 p.m. If you don’t have a business page on Facebook, go ahead and create one before the class. You don’t have to do anything else, just have it set up. You can go here to do that: https://www.facebook.com/business/learn/set-up-facebook-page It would be helpful if participants had access to their logo and other images they might like to use, either on their computer, a USB drive or in the cloud (like Google Photos). We will spend a little time going over how to create a cover photo, etc. using pixlr.com. We’ll also take a quick look at Canva.com for graphics.

To sign up, send your name, business and telephone number to Joan Thompson at info@burntvalleyfarm.com. Or sign up at this Friday’s Chamber meeting.

Shelly Stevens, from Tri-County Economic Development District will be teaching the hour long class at Gess Elementary computer lab.

Feb. 8: NEWGS Meeting

The next Northeast Washington Genealogical Society meetings are on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. The morning Computer Interest Group (CIG) will meet in the basement meeting room of the LDS Church on Juniper Street in Colville at 10:30 a.m. Entry is located at the back of the building. The building is located one block east of the South Main Restaurant on Hwy 395.

Sue Richart, long-time NeWGS member and frequent presenter will share information she has gleaned from “The WPA Historical Records Survey: A Guide to the Unpublished Inventories, Indexes, and Transcripts” which began in 1936. During its existence, the HRS produced thirty-four publications for Washington State. Sue will explain the impact the Historical Records Survey had on where material ended up and why it may have genealogical significance for researchers in all states.

We will take a lunch break at noon and then meet again in the LDS Lower Meeting Room at 1:30 p.m.

For our afternoon session Don McConnell, a NeWGS favorite Civil War historian will come and speak on a unique project he has been working on. Specifically he will share about resources that have recently become available on-line regarding deserters from the US Army to Confederate forces in Texas.

All visitors are welcome. You do not need to be a member to attend the Northeast Washington Genealogical Society’s meetings.

Feb. 10: Valentine’s Dinner

The Valley Warriors Against Cancer is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner fundraiser on Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 54.

Reservation is required to attend. $20 for an individual or $35 for a couple. The menu includes choice of prime rib or burgundy pork loin and baked potato, salad, roll and dessert. Call 935-8464 for more information.

Feb. 11: Democrats Meeting

The February monthly meeting of the Stevens County Democrats will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. at the Colville High School Staff Room.

Feb. 11: Hunger Coalition Gala

Join the N.E.W. Hunger Coalition at the 3rd Annual “Local Farm Fresh Food” Gala Dinner on February 11, 2017 at the Colville Ag Trade Center, 17 W. Astor, Colville. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for a social hour, preview silent auction and Valentine-themed dessert items. Event tickets are $25 and include dinner featuring prime rib and produce grown by local farmers.

All donations and gifts from the 2017 Gala will go directly to pay for filling food banks refrigerators with trailer loads of fresh produce from local farmers, orchardists, and generous community members with backyard gardens.

Feb. 16: Pro Blues Jam

Craig McQuain is hosting a Pro Blues Jam on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Dan and Jo’s in Valley.