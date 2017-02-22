Upcoming Events for Feb. 22-March 4, 2017

Here are upcoming events in Feb. 22-March 4 for the Chewelah area…

Feb. 22: CHEWELAH BLOOD DRIVE

The next Chewelah Community Blood Drive will be inside the Chewelah Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 12-5 p.m. The blood drive is coordinated by the Inland Northwest Blood Center along with the Chewelah Community Blood Drive Volunteers led by Ron Washington.

INBC needs an average of 200 blood donors every day to meet the needs of more than 35 hospitals in the Inland Northwest. A single donation can save the lives of up to three people.

Feb. 23: WEED BOARD, SCCD ANNUAL MEETING

It is nearly time again for the annual day-long educational/business meeting of the Stevens County Weed Board and Conservation District. This year’s meeting will be held on Thursday, February 23, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the Stevens County Sheriff’s Ambulance building, 425 N. Hwy in Colville (next door to Ronnie D’s Drive Inn).

Five WA State pesticide license recertification credits have been applied for and it is expected that all will be approved. There will be one credit available before lunch, three after lunch and one credit available to those who turn in their completed answer sheet for the always popular weed quiz. The quiz will be available to complete from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Topics covered for the pesticide credits include new product information by Wilbur-Ellis, review of existing and new laws governing pesticide applications by WA Department of Ag, Weed Board program updates and 2017 weed list hearing, weed ID and a fun historic review of weeds and weed programs in Stevens County. The weed list hearing is scheduled to begin at 2:40 p.m. and there will be a Weed Board business meeting after adjournment of the annual meeting, approximately 3:45 p.m.

The SCCD is celebrating their 75th year and will be taking most of the morning time slots to present an historic overview of their program and recognizing past District Board members and staff.

There will be a pizza and salad lunch available for purchase on site ($6 cash) for those who register by February 17 by calling either the SCCD at 685-0937 or the Weed Board at 684-7590 and provide names of those who wish to purchase lunch. No pre-registration is required if you will not be buying lunch.

Feb. 23: TELEPHONE TOWN HALL MEETING

Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and Reps. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, and Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, will host a telephone town hall meeting for their 7th District constituents on Thursday, Feb. 23. The community conversation, which is similar to a call-in radio format, will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour. The lawmakers will take questions and provide their perspectives on the 2017 legislative session.

To participate, constituents can call 509-724-2970 beginning at 6 p.m. Once connected, they can listen in and press * (star) on their telephone keypad to ask questions.

Participants can take part in answering poll questions, listen to their neighbors and leave a message for lawmakers.

The 2017 legislative session began Jan. 9 and will continue until April 23.

Feb. 25 : FREE MONTHLY MEAL

Come and enjoy a hot meal at the Chewelah Civic Center this Saturday, February 25 from 1-2 p.m. sponsored by your local Seventh-day Adventist church. All are invited for this free meal and fellowship with other members of the community. For further details or if you are in need of transportation, please call 936-2599.

Feb. 25: ARTS GUILD ANNUAL MEETING

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, the Chewelah Arts Guild will host its Annual Meeting at the Quartzite Brewery at 9 a.m.

The Guild is inviting all of the Arts Guild members and anyone else who supports the Arts to join them. There will be a short meeting to recap the 2016 events and select three Arts Guild Board members from the nominated candidates. If you or you know someone who would like to serve as a board member let Kay Lupton (936-2010) know and their name may be added to the list.

The Guild is interested in hearing new and fantastic artsy ideas for the coming year. Yummy rolls from the local bakery and steaming hot coffee will be available for your enjoyment. Please join us!

March 4: WINTER CONCERT II

Northern Lights Public Radio 102.7 FM is hosting a fundraising concert March 4. The 2017 Winter Concert II featuring Tony Bolles, Rusted Hand, and Jackie Fox and the Hounds. Go to www.kchw.org for tickets.

March 4: REPUBLICANS TO MEET

Stevens County Republicans meeting is Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Chewelah Senior Center.