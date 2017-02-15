Here are upcoming events for Feb. 16-25, 2017…



Feb. 16: Library district board meeting

The Libraries of Stevens County Board of Trustees will hold their February meeting at the Loon Lake Library on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. The Loon Lake Library is located at 4008 Cedar St., Loon Lake, WA 99148. As always, the meeting is open to the public and comments are welcomed. Arrangements to provide reasonable accommodations including handicap accessibility or an interpreter will be made upon receiving 48 hours advance notice. For further information please visit the Library’s website www.thelosc.org or phone toll-free 1-877-251-3300.

Feb. 16: Pro Blues Jam

Craig McQuain is hosting a Pro Blues Jam on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Dan and Jo’s in Valley.

Feb. 16: Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship

The Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship in America will hold its’ Monthly Meeting on Thursday, February 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Stevens County Ambulance and Training Center located at 425 N Hwy in Colville.

The program will include networking and fellowship plus Keynote Speaker, Barbara Bignold, known as Full Gospel’s First Lady. Both men and women are invited to attend and the meetings are free and open to the public. They do not need to be business owners to attend. Full Gospel, a Christian organization provides fellowship in a non-church setting. For more information, contact Stewart Kent at 509-684-6144.

Feb. 17-19: Community Arts Show

The 2017 Chewelah Community Arts Show is Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 from 12-3 p.m. at the Chewelah Civic Center. The 2017 featured artist of is local artist Orla Colvin.

Each year, this exhibit showcases an amazing wealth of local talent and skill. Paintings, photographs, collages, sculptures, recycled art, jewelry, fabric art, pottery, glass and wood works, and written pieces all created by area artists, hobbyists and craftsmen, area students and local professionals. Exhibit participation and admission are free. Art show entries must be at the Chewelah Civic Center between 1-4 p.m. on Thursday, February 16. See the artist packets for complete guidelines on what can be displayed and how to prepare your art for display.

The artist packets, with submission guidelines and registration materials, are available on the Chewelah arts Guild website: chewelahartsguild.org. For questions, call Susanne Griepp at 935-4652 or Leslie Kristiansen at 675-0910.

Feb. 22: Chewelah Blood Drive

The next Chewelah Community Blood Drive will be inside the Chewelah Civic Center on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 12-5 p.m. The blood drive is coordinated by the Inland Northwest Blood Center along with the Chewelah Community Blood Drive Volunteers led by Ron Washington.

INBC needs an average of 200 blood donors every day to meet the needs of more than 35 hospitals in the Inland Northwest. A single donation can save the lives of up to three people.

Feb. 25: Arts Guild Annual Meeting

On Saturday, February 25, 2017, the Chewelah Arts Guild will host its Annual Meeting at the Quartzite Brewery at 9 a.m.

The Guild is inviting all of the Arts Guild members and anyone else who supports the Arts to join them. There will be a short meeting to recap the 2016 events and select three Arts Guild Board members from the nominated candidates. If you or you know someone who would like to serve as a board member let Kay Lupton (936-2010) know and their name may be added to the list.

The Guild is interested in hearing new and fantastic artsy ideas for the coming year. Yummy rolls from the local bakery and steaming hot coffee will be available for your enjoyment. Please join us!