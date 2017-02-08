Upcoming Events for Feb. 10-16, 2017

Here are the Upcoming Events in the Chewelah Area for Feb. 10-16, 2017

Feb. 10: Valentine’s Dinner

The Valley Warriors Against Cancer is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner fundraiser on Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Post 54.

Reservation is required to attend. $20 for an individual or $35 for a couple. The menu includes choice of prime rib or burgundy pork loin and baked potato, salad, roll and dessert. Call 935-8464 for more information.

Feb. 11: Democrats Meeting

The February monthly meeting of the Stevens County Democrats will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 10 a.m. at the Colville High School Staff Room.

Feb. 11: Jazzy Ball in Chewelah

Ready for a break from winter? Come join us at the Chewelah Civic Center Feb. 11, 6-8 p.m. for the third Annual Jazzy Ball. There will be live jazz from three different bands, including the Chewelah Brass Quintet that played at the popular community Christmas concert.

Feb. 11: Hunger Coalition Gala

Join the N.E.W. Hunger Coalition at the 3rd Annual “Local Farm Fresh Food” Gala Dinner on February 11, 2017 at the Colville Ag Trade Center, 17 W. Astor, Colville. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for a social hour, preview silent auction and Valentine-themed dessert items. Event tickets are $25 and include dinner featuring prime rib and produce grown by local farmers.

All donations and gifts from the 2017 Gala will go directly to pay for filling food banks refrigerators with trailer loads of fresh produce from local farmers, orchardists, and generous community members with backyard gardens.

Feb. 14: Loving You, Loving Life Workshop

Writer, poet, photographer and facilitator ElizaBeth Coira is holding a Loving You, Loving Life – Tapping the Well Within workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chewelah Public Library. This is a creativity workshop of visioning and goal-planning.

This opportunity is free to the public thanks to the generous support of The Friends of the Chewelah Public Library.

Please RSVP by Feb. 10 to ensure your spot! Call the library at 509-935-6805 or email sarah@scrld.org.

Love comes in so many forms, through so many teachers, and is unconditionally yours. What if I told you all the love you could ever need rests not outside, but rather right within you? Could you embrace this love, this possibility in your own life, as a simple idea and guide?

Join Coira for a loving, creative approach to self-discovery, goal-planning, and authentic artistic self-expression. Honor Your intuition, re-align priorities, and nurture the essential you with the love that blooms brightest. Through artistic play and reflection, we’ll invite our hearts, heads, and spirits to come into a greater sense of balance; clearing out the clutter to witness the wisdom pulsing through each of us…stemming from our very own beautiful sense of wellness and love within.

Feb. 16: Library District Board Meeting

The Libraries of Stevens County Board of Trustees will hold their February meeting at the Loon Lake Library on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. The Loon Lake Library is located at 4008 Cedar St., Loon Lake, WA 99148. As always, the meeting is open to the public and comments are welcomed. Arrangements to provide reasonable accommodations including handicap accessibility or an interpreter will be made upon receiving 48 hours advance notice. For further information please visit the Library’s website www.thelosc.org or phone toll-free 1-877-251-3300.

Feb. 16: Pro Blues Jam

Craig McQuain is hosting a Pro Blues Jam on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Dan and Jo’s in Valley.

Feb. 16: Full Gospel Business Men Meeting

The Full Gospel Men’s Fellowship in America will hold its’ Monthly Meeting on Thursday, February 16 starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Stevens County Ambulance and Training Center located at 425 N Hwy in Colville.

The program will include networking and fellowship plus Keynote Speaker, Barbara Bignold, known as Full Gospel’s First Lady. Both men and women are invited to attend and the meetings are free and open to the public. They do not need to be business owners to attend. Full Gospel, a Christian organization provides fellowship in a non-church setting. For more information, contact Stewart Kent at 509-684-6144.