Upcoming Events for Dec. 30-Feb. 4, 2016

Here are upcoming events for Dec. 30-Feb. 4, 2016

Dec. 30: Celebration of Life for Don Mclaughlin
Don McLaughlin’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on Friday, December 30 at 6 p.m. at the Chewelah Center for the Arts (North 3rd Street East). To honor Don, please bring your own folding chair, Don-style hat, baseball jersey or theatre shirt and a plaid scarf and Dress warm. Bring photos to share and let’s celebrate a great man and a great life. Snacks will be served during the event and sandwiches, etc. will be served later in the evening for those wanting to stay and reminisce.

Dec. 31: New Year’s Celebration in Valley
Valley Warriors Against Cancer is hosting a Celebration of New Year at Dan and Jo’s in Valley on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a Chili feed, cards, darts, and a silent auction. Chinese Lanterns will be released at 5 p.m. Lanterns can be purchased at the American Legion in Chewelah, Dan and Jo’s in Valley and from most Valley Warriors members for $5 or a donation.

Jan. 13: Park Ave. Players Production
Did you have an invisible friend when you were growing up? If so, you’ll be happy to know that Park Avenue Players next production is “Harvey” by Mary Chase. His sister and niece are mortified as Elwood P. Dowd—played by Bill Barnes—introduces his invisible pooka friend Harvey around town; however, you’ll be delighted by this light comedy.
Performance dates are Jan. 13, 14, 20, 21 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 22 at 2 p.m. at the Chewelah Civic Center. Tickets are on sale at the following locations; Akers United Drug, Valley Drug Co., The Independent, R.E. Lee Shoe Company in Colville and at the door. Tickets are $10; however, all invisible friends are free during this production only. “Harvey” is provided by Dramatists Play Service INC.
-Submitted by Park Avenue Players

Jan. 17: Jenkins High Blood Drive
There will be a blood drive at Jenkins Jr/Sr. High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Donate between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Feb. 4: Cork and Keg Festival
The Chewelah Valley Lions have started the preparation for the 2017 Cork and Keg Festival! This area’s favorite wine and beer tasting event and fundraiser will take place on February 4. Get your tickets from Lions Club members or by contacting Lion Secretary Dianne Dorrance at 935-6339. Tickets also make great gifts! ‘Tis the Season!

