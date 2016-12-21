Here are upcoming events for Dec. 22-30, 2016…



Dec. 24: Midnight Mass

Midnight Mass (the midnight between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) with Fr. Jeff Lewis will be a candlelit, all-chant liturgy, making for a truly unqiue Christmas experience at the historical St. Joseph Mission at Jump Off Joe. St. Joseph Mission at Jump Off Joe is located at 3137 Church Rd., in Valley, WA. The Mass offers a unique Christmas celebration opportunity. All are welcome to take part. Other Christmas Eve Masses will be at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve at St. Mary of the Rosary in Chewelah, and 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Springdale.

Fr. Jeff Lewis will also be conducting a Mass on Christmas morning at 9 a.m. at the Holy Ghost Church in Valley, WA.

Dec. 28: Chewelah Blood Drive

The Chewelah Valley Lions Club is sponsoring a Chewelah Community Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Chewelah Civic Center. Donate from 12-5 p.m.

The blood drive is part of the Inland Northwest Blood Center’s holiday replenishment drive with 12 days of $50 gift cards to give away every day between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1.

Present to donate in December and enter to win an Xbox One Madden Edition with extra game.

Make an appointment at inbcsaves.org or call 800-423-0151. Use sponsor code: ChewelahCommunity.

You can also go to inbcsaves.org to complete your fast track health history.

Please bring your photo ID and donor card. Free cholesterol testing is offered with every donation.

Dec. 30: Celebration of Life for Don Mclaughlin

Don McLaughlin’s Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be on Friday, December 30 at 6 p.m. at the Chewelah Center for the Arts North, 3rd Street East Chewelah, Washington. To honor Don, please bring your own folding chair, Don-style hat, baseball jersey or theatre shirt, and a plaid scarf. Dress warm! Bring photos to share and let’s celebrate a great man and a great life. Snacks will be served during the event and sandwiches, etc. will be served later in the evening for those wanting to stay and reminisce.