Upcoming events in Chewelah area for Jan. 16-Feb. 4, 2017

Here are upcoming events for Jan. 16-Feb. 4, 2017…

JAN. 16: Humane Society Meeting

What does the North Eastern Washington Humane Society have to offer Stevens County and you? How does a humane society serve a community if it doesn’t offer a shelter? Building a shelter is still a goal of NEWHS, but there are several things NEWHS is doing now! NEWHS has officers ready to be resources for the community, providing information, and education for the health and welfare of animals. NEWHS has also found a way to get low cost dog spay and neuter opportunities to the residents of Stevens County. Since last May, NEWHS has been working in conjunction with the Spokane Humane Society to offer $40 sterilization surgeries for dogs. NEWHS Secretary/Treasurer, Becky Washington, has transported over 100 dogs for residents who wish to take advantage of this service. In addition, NEWHS can help you find your lost pets, or find owners of found pets. To reach NEWHS, call 509-565-4040, leave a message and someone will get back to you! Finally, NEWHS has provided assistance to Law Enforcement in emergency situations where dogs are abandoned. When possible, these dogs are cared for and placed in forever, loving homes. In extreme situations, the best thing for these dogs is humane euthanasia. Proactive and enforceable RCWs concerning animal treatment would serve us well to prevent some of these dire situations from occurring.

If you would like to be part of this organization, and have some ideas on fundraising or services that can be offered to citizens in Stevens County, please join us for our January 16 meeting at the Springdale Fire Hall. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact NEWHS by phone at 509-563-4040 or send an email to becky@newhumane.org.

JAN 17: Library Board Work Session

The Libraries of Stevens County Board of Trustees will hold a conference call work session on Tuesday, January 17, 12 p.m. Arrangements to provide reasonable accommodations or an interpreter will be made upon receiving 48 hours advance notice. For further information, or how to join the conference call, please phone the Library Districts toll-free number 1-877-251-3300.

JAN. 19-26: Junior High Play

“It’s worse when I can hear them whispering behind my back.” These are the everyday struggles that a dyslexic middle school student named Megan (played by Mia Bellevue and Becca Bennett) has to go through every day. This two-cast play is all about a middle school student trying to figure out if she will ever “fit in.” Follow Megan through her everyday life from reading aloud in class to getting her homework done. The only thing this teenage girl wants is a friend. So how will this student find her way in this great big world?

Show dates are: Cast 1—Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m., Jan. 23 at 9:20 a.m., and Jan. 25 at 8:30 a.m. Cast 2—Jan. 20, Jan. 24 and Jan. 26 at 8:30 a.m.

jan. 20: winter concert series

Chewelah’s “Pat Eggleston,” acoustic rock band “Rusted Hand,” of Spokane, and the father daughter Jazzy duet “One Street Over” will be featured Friday night January 20 at the KCHW studios. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. show starts at 7 p.m. Seating is limited to 60 people. Free intermission snacks will be available. Tickets are $10 for general public and $8 for members. Come support the 2017 music licensing efforts and completion of our tower with this fundraiser.

JAN 25: Rural Resources Meeting

A regular meeting of the Governing Board of Directors of Rural Resources Community Action will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. The meeting will be held at Rural Resources Community Action Office Building, 956 South Main Street, Colville, WA 99114. The public is invited and encouraged to attend, and public input is welcome. This meeting site is barrier free. People needing special accommodations should contact Kelly Charlton at Rural Resources Community Action, 509-684-8421.

JAN 26 : Board of Health Meeting

The annual meeting of the Board of Health of Northeast Tri County Health District will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Tri County Economic Development District, 986 S. Main St., Colville, Wa., 99114. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Public input is welcome. This meeting site is barrier free. People needing special accommodations should contact Kelly LeCaire at Northeast Tri County Health District at (509) 684-1301 by January 23, 2017. At 10 a.m. there will also be a public hearing on: Local Rule Adoption of Group B Water Systems under Chapter 246-291 Washington Administrative Code (WAC). Interested public may review the proposed local adoption of the rule at any Northeast Tri County Health District office or at www.netchd.org.

FEB. 4: Cork and Keg Festival

The Chewelah Valley Lions have started the preparation for the 2017 Cork and Keg Festival!

This area’s favorite wine and beer tasting event and fundraiser will take place on February 4. Get your tickets from Lions Club members or by contacting Lion Secretary Dianne Dorrance at 935-6339.