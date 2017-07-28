Unoccupied car collides with semi on Highway 395

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Semi carrying bottles of various gases strike car…

An unoccupied car collided with a semi on Highway 395 Friday afternoon on the top of Chewelah Hill. Fire District 4, Chewelah Ambulance and Washington State Patrol were called to the location of the wreck which occurred at mile post 201 south of Chewelah.

Fire District 4 reports that a broken down vehicle that had been parked at a residence on Roskam Road for about a month, began to roll down a hill unoccupied for about 100 yards. The vehicle crashed through a wire fence and onto Highway 395 directly into the path of a Oxarc semi-truck. The semi-truck hit the car and the force of the collision caused the truck to turn to the right. The semi then went down an embankment off the highway.

The fire district credited the driver in showcasing excellent skill keeping the wheel straight and keeping the semi on its wheels.

The semi-truck was carrying over 100 bottles of various gases, none of which spilled or leaked. There was little damage to the semi, but the car that was already in poor shape was totaled.

The semi-truck drive said he did not see the car coming out of the ditch until it was directly in front of him.