Unemployment doesn’t tell full story

(By Brandon Hansen/Managing Editor of the Chewelah Independent)

Last week we reported that the unemployment rate for Stevens County was at 5.7 percent, which is the lowest rate it has been in a long time. This doesn’t tell the entire story since the unemployment rate is an imperfect metric for determining economic strength. In the context of a news article, however, I felt I shouldn’t steer thoughts in one direction or another.

But since this is an opinion page, and people regularly walk around this page like a wild west sheriff dishing out their opinions like shots from a revolver, I’m going to take a bit of editorial license on how I feel.

Currently the civilian workforce in Stevens County is 18,292 people. This is quite a bit lower than the actual population of the county, which is 43,791. This means 25,499 are not working. Now, a big section of our county population are kids and retired people. Despite this, the numbers still show our workforce doesn’t even equal half of our population. There are thousands more people not working in our county than who are working.



From my ground level millennial bunker (which is complete with smart phones, skinny jeans, weird haircuts, complaints about the man, punk rock music and other horrible, awful things) this doesn’t really surprise me and the supposed economic recovery we’ve had since the Recession seems to be built out of cardboard.

The questions I would have for those employed: are these jobs able to support a family? What is the upward mobility for someone in this county to make more money and work their way up a career ladder? Or are these stopgap jobs that were once staffed by teenagers looking to make extra cash and are now manned by people working to just exist day-to-day?

Growing up, I was told by people older than me that they had gotten a job, worked at it for years while they raised a family and retired. Simple as that. In a different America, you could work at one shop all your life and be for the most part financially sound.

These days? Well here are some of the things people my age have been dealing with.

-Crushing student debt. I’ve really lucked out with parents who work their butts off and set me up so I don’t have several hundreds of dollars payment every month to pay for that college degree. But I sat through many conversations with friends who were worried about paying off their student loans and having to make life-changing adjustments.

-Hold off on buying houses. I have friends who are quite financially sound who haven’t bought a house yet – which is an important economic force in our country. There is some apprehension after what happened in 2008. The job market hasn’t been solid enough for them to put away enough money to get a house that’s actually a sound investment. Why buy a house if you’re going to have to move to a different city for a job? Why buy a house if it’s ridiculously overpriced in a metropolitan area? My generation is the renting generation.

-Frustration with work. Again we were told that if you went to college and got a degree you’d find a welcoming career once you graduated. In 2013, only 27 percent of college grads had jobs relating to their major. So again, crushing student debt and the career promised at the end of the tunnel isn’t there.

-Life. What if you get sick? What if you have a kid and the kid gets sick? What if your parents get sick or don’t have a retirement plan? What if something in the house breaks? What if the car breaks? Over half of Americans (6 in 10) couldn’t handle an unexpected bill of $500 or $1,000. And these aren’t matters that “might” happen, these are matters that will happen.

When it comes to Stevens County, it perhaps serves as the perfect representation of our current American economy. Our county is lacking in solid, family-supporting jobs that manufacture goods that can be exported and bring money into our economy. We rest on the hope of tourism, our healthcare industry, government jobs, and an over-regulated natural resource industry. Our population is aging, which again taxes both our healthcare and government services and they will only continue to be pressured more. Our local governments and institutions have to make more with less when it comes to budgets.

So while you may see signs that the economy is recovering, which I don’t deny, I really wish we’d look at who is benefiting? When I read stories in the Spokesman-Review about how marching band participation is down because high school kids have to take care of their siblings after school in a poor household, or when I sit in parent-athletic director meetings and a genuine concern is how some kids are couch-surfing or struggling to get three solid meals a day, it makes me wonder if the average American has reaped the benefits.