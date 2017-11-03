Unemployment at a decade-low in Stevens County

(By Staff Reports)

Unemployment rate lowest since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008…

The unemployment rate in Stevens County dipped to its lowest levels since the onset of the Great Recession in 2008, as a report from the Employment Security Department reported that September’s rate was 5.7 percent.

This comes after unemployment soared to nearly 15 percent during the years directly following the recession. Stevens County’s unemployment rate dipped to lows of 7.4 percent in 2015 and 7 percent in 2016.

Last month the unemployment rate for the county was 6.1 percent.

According to the report, the unemployment rate in Washington stayed the same from last month at 4.6 percent while the United States has a 4.2 percent unemployment rate.

Last year the unemployment rate in the country was 4.9 percent.

The number of nonfarm employment jobs in the state grew by 13,800 in September while the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that the private sector earned 6,000 jobs, while government employment gained 7,800 jobs.

Growth occurred the most in the leisure and hospitality sector, which gained 3,400 jobs. Information (900) and retail trade (700) made gains as well and education and health services gained 600 jobs. Mining and logging gained a net of zero in the month.

Transportation, warehouse and utilities lost 300 jobs and manufacturing 400 jobs.

Stevens County 5.7 percent unemployment rate in the lowest in the Tri-County area. Pend Oreille county had a 5.8 percent unemployment rate while Ferry County has the highest in the state at 8.9 percent.

Spokane County’s rate is 4.6 percent and King County is 3.9 percent.