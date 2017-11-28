Tuesday Morning Update: Yes, that’s a mini-horse in the truck

Cougar winter athletics begin, photos of the week and beware of kidnapping scam…

COUGARS HAVE STRONG JAMBOREE

The Chewelah boys basketball team had a strong start to the year, downing both Kettle Falls and Colville in jamboree basketball action. For photos from the jamboree, click here.

New scam asks for random money…

According to Chewelah Neighborhood Watch, there is a new scam that just hit the county. The scam goes as follows: someone will call the person at home and say they have just kidnapped a relative (usually a daughter or son). They threaten harm if the police are called and demand a ransom to be sent to Western Union or similar branches for the relative to be released. Do not fall for this kidnapping scam!

KCHW still has Musical Christmas Cards available…

KCHW has a few spaces left for Musical Christmas Cards. The is one card available per day through Christmas Eve. These cards can be a holiday wish from you, your family, your non-profit or your business live on the radio! This is tax deductible, fun and supports our 2018 music licensing fees. Keep the music playing with a $125 donation! For more info go to KCHW’s website.

Upcoming events for the Chewelah area…



NOVEMBER 29: Tri County Health District Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the Board of Health of Northeast Tri County Health District will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. The meeting will be held at the Tri County Economic Development District, 986 S. Main St., Colville, WA., 99114. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. Public input is welcome. This meeting site is barrier free. People needing special accommodations should contact Kelly LeCaire at Northeast Tri County Health District at 684-1301 by November 22.

NOVEMBER 30: Colville Chamber of Commerce After Hours at Sandra’s Furniture

November 30 is the Chamber After Hours at Saundra’s Furniture & Design. Join us for a masquerade themed fun evening of specialty drinks, homemade wine and hors d’oeuvres. Plus enter to win prizes, freebies and gift certificates. Everyone is invited to attend from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 279 S. Main St. Tickets will be on sale for the Christmas Tree Extravaganza!

Also we had many readers submit photos for our photos of the week. Here are some of them!