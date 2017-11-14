Tuesday Morning Update: Sutherland steps away from campaign, area upcoming events

Woodland Theatre hosting Fall Colors Concert on Nov. 18

Woodland Theatre presents their Fall Colors Concert with two performances, Saturday Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. The Woodland Brass, along with the String Ensemble, Chorus, a clarinet duo, and concert band will provide a full spectrum of music.

This “listener friendly” program is punctuated by internationally popular and just plain “fun” music from France, Spain and Italy, with titles you will recognize.

As an added dimension, the concert band has selected two contrasting American compositions. The first depicts the tragic 1839 U.S. government-sponsored 1500-mile forced “relocation” march of the “Five Civilized Indian Tribes” in the dead of winter commonly referred to as “The Trail of Tears.” Four thousand Native Americans perished during the journey.

The second composition celebrates the jubilant and excitement found in our many moods of daily life; our restless, impatient, impulsive and energetic existence. Incomplete thoughts, new thoughts, and interrupting thoughts all join forces in a colorful display of sheer power and forward motion.

The variety of instruments and choral arrangements will provide sounds for the entire family to enjoy. On your way into the theatre in Kettle Falls, you can view the new facade work, just completed this fall. Tickets will only be sold at the door.

Chewelah Farmer’s Market “After Market Potluck” on Nov. 18

Thank you to all market supporters! Join us!!! It’s that time of the year to gather together, get a re-cap of this year’s market stats, elect new board members and EAT!!!! Meet us at the Chewelah Senior Hall at 302 E Main Ave, for our annual “After Market Potluck” prior to the Annual Membership Meeting on November 18 with the potluck beginning first at 5 p.m.

We will be voting on new board members, so all current members of the market are urged to attend and give your input! YOUR VOTE COUNTS! If you are considering a board position, and have questions, call President Pete Thompson at 935-8141 with your inquiries. Are you a market volunteer? We want to show you our appreciation for all your hard work. Are you interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer? We would love to have you be a part of the fabulous Chewelah Farmers Market 2018! Come; let’s get to know each other!

Sutherland steps down as democratic challenger for McMorris Rodgers

National Democrats target Republican incumbent’s seat, former WSU Chancellor Lisa Brown has fundraised well in her first two months

Democratic candidate Matthew Sutherland, 24, is stepping down from the race for Washington’s 5th Congressional seat, currently held by Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris-Rodgers. The WSU alumnus, who raised about $8,000 in his campaign, instead will run for a state legislature seat and will support 5th District Democratic candidate Lisa Brown who is the former WSU Spokane chancellor.

The Spokesman-Review is reporting that Sutherland will run for a state house spot in the 9th Legislative District for Washington.

Brown, who announced her run against McMorris-Rodgers earlier this year, has raised $224,000 in her first two months of campaigning.

This comes after the National Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced last Thursday it has included Washington’s 5th district seat in Congress as a target for them to flip in 2018, the Spokesman-Review is reporting. The district, which covers all of Stevens County the far east part of the state has elected Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers every term since 2004.

The committee announced 91 congressional contests that they said were winnable, including Washington’s 8th district with retiring Republican Dave Reichert and Washington’s 3rd district where Republican Jaime Herrera Butler has served since being elected in 2010.

McMorris Rogers in her last seven elections has never gotten less that 56 percent of the vote for the congressional seat, and in four of those elections she got over 60 percent of the vote against Democratic challengers.



According to the Spokesman-Review, McMorris Rodgers had $732,000 in campaign contributions at the end of September.