Tuesday Morning Update: JJSHS Present’s Anything Goes (also don’t forget to vote!)

“Anything Goes” opens on Nov. 15…

“Welcome aboard! Jenkins High School Theatre is proud to present Cole Porter’s 1987 version of Anything Goes. This musical is set in 1938- aboard ocean liner S.S. American- where night club singer and Evangelist, Reno Sweeney (Emma Larsen) is one of many passengers enroute from New York to London.

Her pal, Billy Crocker (Philip Chantry) has stowed away to be near his love, debutante, Hope Harcourt (Ursula Baaken). But there is one problem- Hope is already engaged to the oddball British nobleman Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Jimmy Kirry).

Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner, are public enemy #13 Moonface Martin (Robbie Thompson) and his partner in crime Erma Latour (Sarah Torgerson). With the help of some elaborate disguises, tap dancing sailors, and a good old fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface aid Billy on his quest to win Hope and even discover some things about love, for themselves, along the way. Directed by Charlotte Alby and produced by Sheena Rancourt.

Performances will be in the Jenkins JR/SR High Cafeteria November 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th at 7pm, with one matinee performance at 2pm on November 18th. Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the door, and will be available beginning Saturday, November 11th at Akers United Drug, Valley Drug, The Independent, JHS, the Quartzite Brewery, and at the door.”

Don’t forget to vote!

Today is Election Day! If you haven’t already sent of your ballot, you can drop it off at United Church of Christ at 10 E. Webster in Chewelah. The polling station will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Veterans Day Assembly Scheduled at Gess

Gess Elementary would like to thank area veterans by honoring them and their spouses with a breakfast and an assembly on Thursday, November 9, at 8:40 a.m.

Following breakfast in the staff room, veterans and their guests will proceed to the Gess gymnasium where they will be celebrated by students and staff. The assembly will commence at 9:30 a.m.. The local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be coordinating the presentation of the colors, followed by a selection of patriotic music sung by the Gess choir. Next, first grade students will be performing a routine for the audience. All branches of the military will be recognized and awards will be given to the winners of the VFW essay contest.

Once again, all area veterans and their spouses are invited and encouraged to attend this event at Gess Elementary. We appreciate your service and sacrifice!