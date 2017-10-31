Tuesday Morning Update: Happy Halloween

Check out BooFest and the Senior All-Nighter Haunted House…

Halloween is here! Gess Elementary will be having its annual Halloween Parade at the school at 1:45 p.m. Then downtown Chewelah will be hosting Boofest from 4-6 p.m. Your little Power Ranger, ghost, goblin, princess, knight or super hero can trick-or-treat safely in downtown Chewelah as area businesses will be handing out candy.

Then if you want a little scare, head over to the Senior All-Nighter at Providence Family Medicine Clinic, 100 W. South Ave in Chewelah (look for the large clown head!). Today the haunted house will be open from 4-10 p.m. For a less scary haunted house, kids can go from 4-6 p.m. Cost is $3, and for $5 the first 150 customers on Tuesday get a hotdog and chips as well.

49 Degrees North hosting job fair

Join 49 Degrees North for a winter full of adventure and excitement! Come to their Job Fair on Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Calispell Creek Lodge. Complete their employment application and bring it with you to the job fair. Resumes are also welcome! Sign up and interview for as many positions as you would like. The ski resort can also mail you an Employment Application. Be a step ahead and send in your resume early! Check back for more details or email 49 Degrees North at admin@ski49n.com with any questions you may have.

The benefits of working here are awe-inspiring; the scenic views from Chewelah Peak, the excellent snow for skiing and riding, and a work atmosphere that is friendly, family-oriented and professional. All employees are eligible for a discounted season pass, as well as other discounts on the mountain. 49° North employees are also eligible to take advantage of Ski Exchange Programs, which allow ski area employees to ski or ride for free or a greatly reduced rate at participating areas. This is a mountain environment, so keep in mind that conditions can range from blizzard to warm sunshine. If you have any questions, please email or call Heather at (509) 935-6649 x601

November 12-13: Dance for Kindness in Chewelah and Valley

The largest annual worldwide celebration to kick off World Kindness week that unites over 50 countries in fulfilling acts of loving kindness. As part of the Dance for Kindness, community members will be dancing on Nov. 12 at the Chewelah City Park at 1 p.m. On Monday, Nov. 13, the dance will continue at Valley School beginning at 2:30 p.m.. Nov. 12 is the official date when people all over the world will be participating in spreading KINDNESS.