Trump signs US government spending bill

(By Staff Reports)

Trump says he still could pursue legal action against states and territories for medical marijuana…

As expected, President Trump signed the $1 trillion spending bill that will keep the US government operating until September after the House and Senate already approved the bill, the Associated Press.

Republicans were happy with the additional $15 billion in additional defense spending and $1.5 billion in spending for border security.

Trump signed the bill despite having objections to several provisions in the bill including prohibiting the Justice Department from going after medical marijuana laws in states and territories. Trump said in a statement with the bill signing that the administration could pursue legal action against states and territories that have legalized marijuana for medical use.

Retired union coal miners received a $1.3 billion provision to preserve health benefits from 22,000 retirees. The bill also increased funding to NASA, medical research and law enforcement agencies.