Trudeau: The most wonderful time of the year

By Kellie Trudeau/For The Independent

Celebrating Christmas with kids is the most enjoyable, and memorable way to spend the holiday. Seeing the joy on their faces when they wake up on Christmas morning is worth all the headache and hassle of Christmas shopping and gift wrapping.

It’s also a memorable time of year when kids can be kids and life goes unscripted, which is all part of the magic of Christmas with three kids under five.

Here I will share a few notable Christmas memories from my family’s Christmas morning that any parent, aunt or uncle, or grandparent might relate to.

When your four-and-a-half- year-old wants only one thing for Christmas until he changes his mind just two days before the actual holiday. Lucky for him, mom has techniques to get the Lego Stormtrooper set just in time. He is still amazed that it’s from his parents because only Santa should be able to miracle the perfect gifts under the tree.

When the oldest has to print out pictures in full color for Santa so that there is no confusion on what he wants.

When your son knows Halloween is over but only ever wants costumes for Christmas and his sister wants everything her brother wants but the pink kitty version. So Christmas was celebrated with Grimlock the Dinobot Transformer and a pink kitty.

When you stay up all night wrapping gifts and they are ripped open in 2.2 seconds.

When you buy character band-aids for stocking stuffers and your three-year-old gets a paper cut on the extra strength wrapping paper that we purchased before having kids. Good thing we have Frozen band-aids that fix everything.

Lesson learned: next year only use cheap wrapping paper that tears easily.

When your kids aren’t even done unwrapping the present in their hand before they ask, “Is there another one?”

When the only reason your son wanted an expensive costume is because it has a big dinosaur tail and big dinosaur head—he had to make sure it was the one that covers your face—but then puts it on and is annoyed by the fact that the mask is covering his face…

Every time your son opens a new box of Legos, he has to tally up the amount of minifigures he now owns and report that tally to everyone he sees.

When you can no longer let the baby crawl around because you now own small Legos.

When your daughter refuses to say yes to anything because she’s three—and won’t let her brother see what she’s unwrapping just to make him mad. Did I say the joys of Christmas?

When you get a remote control monster truck from grandma but it needs seven batteries that your parents didn’t think to buy so your kid starts making plans to steal batteries out of remotes and flashlights before you are able to get new ones.

When your three-year-old gets to have a few jelly beans out of her stocking but then you forgot you opened them and find her eating the entire package.

Kid tip: Make sure to unwrap your candy, and then ask your mom if you can eat it—in that order.

Another tip: Make sure you have daddy carry your dollhouse every where you want to play it. And make sure to play the music on repeat. This one happens to have a rap tune…

When you eventually have to pretend like there’s no more presents to open so that you can take a break for breakfast before there’s a serious meltdown and Christmas is no longer the most wonderful day of the year.

When the kids aren’t excited about books as presents but you find them reading them when you aren’t around.

But, of course, Christmas isn’t just about the funny moments, it’s also about the sweet moments, too. Like seeing your husband building Legos with your son for the first time or seeing him play with dress up dolls with your daughter. Maybe it’s seeing your baby getting the biggest laughs out of playing in the wrapping paper, or your son amazed at the magic of Christmas or your daughter squeal when she sees she got something pink. One of my favorite things was hearing the conversation between the brother and the sister as they opened their stockings first thing, thinking we were in the other room.

Lastly, here are the favorite gifts this year: Legos and a $1 pirate hook; anything pink or sparkly; and wrapping paper and boxes for the baby.