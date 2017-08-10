Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Troopers pull over 337 motorists after new distracted driving law enacted

(By Staff Reports)

Only 27 of those pulled over were given citations…

With the new distracted driving law in effect for the state of Washington, troopers pulled over 337 motorists suspected of violating the law in the first week. They were lenient, however, as only 27 citations were given out, Phil Ferolito of the Yakima Herald-Republic reports.

The troopers are focusing on education and using a grace period until January to inform people about the new law. 

Under the new law, motorists are banned from using cellphones, iPads or other electronic devices while driving. The law took effect on July 23.

In the 337 pull overs, 306 verbal warnings were given, while four written warnings were also given out. The rest were given citations.

So how much do citations cost motorists? Fines are $136 for the first offense and $234 for each subsequent offense. Other distracted driving behaviors like doing makeup, eating or drinking could net an additional $99 to the fine.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
82°
haze
humidity: 32%
H 97 • L 68
83°
Sat
71°
Sun
69°
Mon
73°
Tue
69°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group