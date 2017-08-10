Troopers pull over 337 motorists after new distracted driving law enacted

(By Staff Reports)

Only 27 of those pulled over were given citations…

With the new distracted driving law in effect for the state of Washington, troopers pulled over 337 motorists suspected of violating the law in the first week. They were lenient, however, as only 27 citations were given out, Phil Ferolito of the Yakima Herald-Republic reports.

The troopers are focusing on education and using a grace period until January to inform people about the new law.

Under the new law, motorists are banned from using cellphones, iPads or other electronic devices while driving. The law took effect on July 23.

In the 337 pull overs, 306 verbal warnings were given, while four written warnings were also given out. The rest were given citations.

So how much do citations cost motorists? Fines are $136 for the first offense and $234 for each subsequent offense. Other distracted driving behaviors like doing makeup, eating or drinking could net an additional $99 to the fine.