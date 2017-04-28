Trails End features Gail Johannes

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Long-time Chewelah Artist finds inspiration in teaching, outdoors…

You probably have seen some of Gail Johannes’ work hanging around town.

Johannes is currently having her art featured in ChewVino and will soon have it featured at Trails End Gallery for the upcoming “First Thursday Art Walk.” Busy would be an understatement for the artist which has expanded her studio space out into the garage to accommodate the extra work flow.

Her work consists of photography digitally manipulated and watercolor paintings. Johannes has lived in Chewelah for seven years, since moving over from the San Juan Islands. She has been painting for 40 years and also loves photography.

“With digital photography you can take 10,000 shots,” she said. “You can use what you capture as inspiration and turn it into art or a more interpreted piece.”

When does inspiration strike? Johannes said that sometimes it hits at two or three in the morning and she just has to keep going to get it down on paper.

Johannes’ show next Thursday is entitled “Farm-ish” as it will feature numerous familiar locations and themes from around the Chewelah area including chickens, cattle and farms. Johannes estimates she will have 24 pieces at the show.

Some of the pieces will be watercolor paintings, something that Johannes has done for years. She has also taught watercolor painting classes for Spokane Community College the past four years.

“Watercolor painting is different from all other mediums in that you have to know where your whites are,” Johannes said.

A former dental hygienist, she said that she’s taken breaks from painting here or there for various life events but continues to find inspiration.

“As a dental hygienist you’re using your left brain a lot being very analytical and using lots of logical thought,” Johannes said. “Painting let me use my right brain more and was really a nice counterpoint to my work.”

Nowadays, it seems she’s painting outside her studio more often than in it. Teaching painting has also resulted in her painting more as well.

“I mostly work in other studios now, sometimes I paint up at a friend’s cabin or while I’m teaching,” she said.

Johannes said she enjoys not always knowing which direction an art piece is going to go.

Speaking of going, Johannes loves the outdoors and goes on lots of hikes, kayaking adventures and road-tripping. She said she enjoys the outdoors setting around Chewelah and likes the direction the town is going in supporting the arts.

Those interested in Johannes work can see it hanging up at ChewVino and next Thursday (May 4) for the First Thursday Art Walk.