Track and Field: Eagles Set to Begin Big Sky Outdoor Championships

(By EWU Athletics)

Hosted in Sacramento, the conference championships start on Wednesday (May 10) and continue through Saturday (May 13)

Postseason competition is underway this week, as the Eastern Washington University outdoor track and field team begins the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championship in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday (May 10).

Hosted by Sacramento State in its Hornet Stadium, the championship will last four days starting on Wednesday (May 10) and ending on Saturday (May 13).

Both Wednesday and Thursday’s competition is dedicated to the multi-events. The men’s decathlon begins at 11 a.m. Pacific Time on both days, while the women’s heptathlon begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and followed by a 12:00 p.m. start Thursday.

Eastern will field senior Kendra Hamm and junior Dominique Butler in the heptathlon. Earlier in the season at the Pelluer Invitational, Hamm nearly set a new personal best in the heptathlon with a score of 4,674. This season Butler competed in her first two heptathlons of her career, setting a best of 4,176.

Friday’s docket begins with the men’s hammer at 1 p.m. and will continue the field events throughout the day. The running events start at 3 p.m. with the 3,000 steeplechase, and will primarily be preliminary races. On the final day, the field events start at 10 a.m. and the track portion at 12:15 p.m.

Last year at the Big Sky Championships the EWU women’s team finished in a best-ever third place, while the men placed ninth overall. There are no qualifying standards for the championship rosters, and the coaches could choose up to 28 athletes for each side.

The men’s squad has one returning Big Sky Outdoor Champions in junior Jeremy VanAssche . In 2016, VanAssche was crowned the champion in the 100-meter dash with a wind-aided mark of 10.35. This season, he reached a wind-aided mark of 10.50 at the Texas Relays in March.

Five freshmen will be making their outdoor postseason debuts, highlighted by jumper Keshun McGee . He returns to both the long jump and triple jump after placing first and second, respectively, at the 2017 indoor championships.

Other men’s athletes to watch are a pair of seniors, jumper Trenton Osborn and thrower Scottie Miller . Osborn was the indoor champion in the long jump back in 2015, and ranks fourth all-time at EWU in the event with a mark of 24-7 1/4 set this year. Miller finished the year with a slew of top-three finishes, and recently recorded the school’s fourth-best mark in the discus at 178-2.

The women’s team has no former outdoor champions, but returns two indoor champions in junior Tierra White and junior Rebecca Tarbert . White won the high jump in 2015, and recently placed second in the 2017 indoor championships. She has a season best of 5-5 and a career best of 5-7 3/4. Tarbert won the 60-meter dash last year, and has consistently posted times under 12.10 in the 100 this season.

Five freshmen made the women’s championship roster, including distance runner Kaili Keefe . Earlier this season she recorded the second-best 1,500-meter time in school history, and has already improved on that time for a career best of 4:25.98.

The Eagles will also be fielding their talented pole vault tandem of senior Erin Clark and sophomore Elizabeth Prouty . The two athletes have combined for four first-place finishes on the year, and both hold the same mark of 12-9 1/2 that ranks sixth on the EWU top-ten list.

Men’s Championship Roster

Shawn Buck , Sr. – Hammer

Matthew Hommel , Jr. – 5,000m, 10,000m

Chez Jackson , So. – 4×100, High Jump, Long Jump

Colton Johnsen , Fr. – 1,500m

Dawson Lack , Fr. – 4×100, 100m

Jonny Law , Fr. – Shot Put

Lukas Leitis , So. – Hammer

Jonah Mathews , So. – 4×100, 100m, 200m

Trey McAdams , Fr. – 400 Hurdles

Keshun McGee , Fr. – Long Jump, Triple Jump

Scottie Miller , Sr. – Shot Put, Discus

Andrew Morgan , Sr. – High Jump

Trenton Osborn , Sr. – Long Jump

Austin Oser , Sr. – 3,000 Steeplechase

Aaron Pullin , So. – Pole Vault

Jeremy VanAssche , Jr. – 4×100, 100m

Forrest Wallace , So. – High Jump

Steaven Zachman , So. ­– Steeplechase, 1,500m

Women’s Championship Roster

Samantha Baker , Sr. – Javelin

Samantha Boudreau , Fr. – Shot Put

Sophie Bowles , Fr. – 400m, 4×100, 4×400

Madi Bucy , Fr. – Javelin

Dominique Butler , Jr. – Triple jump, heptathlon

Erin Clark , Sr. – Pole Vault

Carli Corpus , Fr. – 1,500m, 3,000 Steeplechase

Janessa Day , Jr. – 400m, 4×400

Kaitlyn Grunst , Jr. – High Jump

Kendra Hamm , Sr. – 200m, Long Jump, Heptathlon, 4×100

Paige Hammock , Sr. – 400 Hurdles, 4×100, 4×400

Kaili Keefe , Fr. – 1,500, 5,000

Gracie Ledwith , Jr. – 10,000

Maegan McCurdy , Jr. – 100m, Long Jump, 4×100

Emily Mills , So. – 400m, 4×400

Megan Murphy , Jr. – Triple Jump

Elizabeth Prouty , So. – Pole Vault

Sarah Reiter , Sr. – 5,000, 10,000

Riley Scocco , Fr. – Hammer

Rebecca Tarbert , Jr. – 100m, 4×100

Bridgette Underwood , Jr. – Javelin

Tierra White , Jr. – High Jump

Men’s Top Season Performances

List of the marks and rankings of Eagle athletes with a top-10 Big Sky performance this season:

4×100 Relay | Eastern Washington – 2nd, 41.00

100m | Jeremy VanAssche , Jr. – 3rd, 10.50

Discus | Scottie Miller , Sr. – 3rd, 178-3

Long Jump | Trenton Osborn , Sr. – 4th, 24-7 1/4

Triple Jump | Keshun McGee , Fr. – 5th, 49-6 1/2

Long Jump | Keshun McGee , Fr. – 5th, 24-3 3/4

3,000 Steeplechase | Steaven Zachman , So. – 6th, 9:17.72

Hammer | Shawn Buck , Sr. – 7th, 179-5

10,000m | Matthew Hommel , Jr. – 9th, 31:47.11

Long Jump | Chez Jackson , So. – 9th, 23-9 1/2

400 Hurdles | Trey McAdams , Fr. – 10th, 54.49

Women’s Top Season Performances

List of the marks and rankings of Eagle athletes with a top-10 Big Sky performance this season:

5,000m | Sarah Reiter , Sr. – 1st, 16:21.50

1,500m | Kaili Keefe , Fr. – 2nd, 4:25.98

Pole Vault | Erin Clark , Sr. – t-2nd, 12-11 3/4

Javelin | Samantha Baker , Sr. – 4th, 149-10

10,000m | Sarah Reiter , Sr. – 4th, 34:44.39

Pole Vault | Elizabeth Prouty , So. – 5th, 12-9 1/2

4×100 Relay | Eastern Washington – 5th, 47.00

Triple Jump | Dominique Butler , Jr. – 6th, 39-1 ¼

100m | Rebecca Tarbert , Jr. – t-7th, 12.03

3,000 Steeplechase | Carli Corpus , Fr. – 8th, 10:49.58

Javelin | Bridgette Underwood , Jr. – 8th, 141-8

Heptathlon | Kendra Hamm , Sr. – 9th, 4,674

4×400 Relay | Eastern Washington – 9th, 3:59.19