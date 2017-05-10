Track and Field: Eagles Set to Begin Big Sky Outdoor Championships
Hosted in Sacramento, the conference championships start on Wednesday (May 10) and continue through Saturday (May 13)
Postseason competition is underway this week, as the Eastern Washington University outdoor track and field team begins the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championship in Sacramento, Calif., on Wednesday (May 10).
Hosted by Sacramento State in its Hornet Stadium, the championship will last four days starting on Wednesday (May 10) and ending on Saturday (May 13).
Both Wednesday and Thursday’s competition is dedicated to the multi-events. The men’s decathlon begins at 11 a.m. Pacific Time on both days, while the women’s heptathlon begins at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday and followed by a 12:00 p.m. start Thursday.
Eastern will field senior Kendra Hamm and junior Dominique Butler in the heptathlon. Earlier in the season at the Pelluer Invitational, Hamm nearly set a new personal best in the heptathlon with a score of 4,674. This season Butler competed in her first two heptathlons of her career, setting a best of 4,176.
Friday’s docket begins with the men’s hammer at 1 p.m. and will continue the field events throughout the day. The running events start at 3 p.m. with the 3,000 steeplechase, and will primarily be preliminary races. On the final day, the field events start at 10 a.m. and the track portion at 12:15 p.m.
Last year at the Big Sky Championships the EWU women’s team finished in a best-ever third place, while the men placed ninth overall. There are no qualifying standards for the championship rosters, and the coaches could choose up to 28 athletes for each side.
The men’s squad has one returning Big Sky Outdoor Champions in junior Jeremy VanAssche. In 2016, VanAssche was crowned the champion in the 100-meter dash with a wind-aided mark of 10.35. This season, he reached a wind-aided mark of 10.50 at the Texas Relays in March.
Five freshmen will be making their outdoor postseason debuts, highlighted by jumper Keshun McGee. He returns to both the long jump and triple jump after placing first and second, respectively, at the 2017 indoor championships.
Other men’s athletes to watch are a pair of seniors, jumper Trenton Osborn and throwerScottie Miller. Osborn was the indoor champion in the long jump back in 2015, and ranks fourth all-time at EWU in the event with a mark of 24-7 1/4 set this year. Miller finished the year with a slew of top-three finishes, and recently recorded the school’s fourth-best mark in the discus at 178-2.
The women’s team has no former outdoor champions, but returns two indoor champions in junior Tierra White and junior Rebecca Tarbert. White won the high jump in 2015, and recently placed second in the 2017 indoor championships. She has a season best of 5-5 and a career best of 5-7 3/4. Tarbert won the 60-meter dash last year, and has consistently posted times under 12.10 in the 100 this season.
Five freshmen made the women’s championship roster, including distance runner Kaili Keefe. Earlier this season she recorded the second-best 1,500-meter time in school history, and has already improved on that time for a career best of 4:25.98.
The Eagles will also be fielding their talented pole vault tandem of senior Erin Clark and sophomore Elizabeth Prouty. The two athletes have combined for four first-place finishes on the year, and both hold the same mark of 12-9 1/2 that ranks sixth on the EWU top-ten list.
Men’s Championship Roster
Shawn Buck, Sr. – Hammer
Matthew Hommel, Jr. – 5,000m, 10,000m
Chez Jackson, So. – 4×100, High Jump, Long Jump
Colton Johnsen, Fr. – 1,500m
Dawson Lack, Fr. – 4×100, 100m
Jonny Law, Fr. – Shot Put
Lukas Leitis, So. – Hammer
Jonah Mathews, So. – 4×100, 100m, 200m
Trey McAdams, Fr. – 400 Hurdles
Keshun McGee, Fr. – Long Jump, Triple Jump
Scottie Miller, Sr. – Shot Put, Discus
Andrew Morgan, Sr. – High Jump
Trenton Osborn, Sr. – Long Jump
Austin Oser, Sr. – 3,000 Steeplechase
Aaron Pullin, So. – Pole Vault
Jeremy VanAssche, Jr. – 4×100, 100m
Forrest Wallace, So. – High Jump
Steaven Zachman, So. – Steeplechase, 1,500m
Women’s Championship Roster
Samantha Baker, Sr. – Javelin
Samantha Boudreau, Fr. – Shot Put
Sophie Bowles, Fr. – 400m, 4×100, 4×400
Madi Bucy, Fr. – Javelin
Dominique Butler, Jr. – Triple jump, heptathlon
Erin Clark, Sr. – Pole Vault
Carli Corpus, Fr. – 1,500m, 3,000 Steeplechase
Janessa Day, Jr. – 400m, 4×400
Kaitlyn Grunst, Jr. – High Jump
Kendra Hamm, Sr. – 200m, Long Jump, Heptathlon, 4×100
Paige Hammock, Sr. – 400 Hurdles, 4×100, 4×400
Kaili Keefe, Fr. – 1,500, 5,000
Gracie Ledwith, Jr. – 10,000
Maegan McCurdy, Jr. – 100m, Long Jump, 4×100
Emily Mills, So. – 400m, 4×400
Megan Murphy, Jr. – Triple Jump
Elizabeth Prouty, So. – Pole Vault
Sarah Reiter, Sr. – 5,000, 10,000
Riley Scocco, Fr. – Hammer
Rebecca Tarbert, Jr. – 100m, 4×100
Bridgette Underwood, Jr. – Javelin
Tierra White, Jr. – High Jump
Men’s Top Season Performances
List of the marks and rankings of Eagle athletes with a top-10 Big Sky performance this season:
4×100 Relay | Eastern Washington – 2nd, 41.00
100m | Jeremy VanAssche, Jr. – 3rd, 10.50
Discus | Scottie Miller, Sr. – 3rd, 178-3
Long Jump | Trenton Osborn, Sr. – 4th, 24-7 1/4
Triple Jump | Keshun McGee, Fr. – 5th, 49-6 1/2
Long Jump | Keshun McGee, Fr. – 5th, 24-3 3/4
3,000 Steeplechase | Steaven Zachman, So. – 6th, 9:17.72
Hammer | Shawn Buck, Sr. – 7th, 179-5
10,000m | Matthew Hommel, Jr. – 9th, 31:47.11
Long Jump | Chez Jackson, So. – 9th, 23-9 1/2
400 Hurdles | Trey McAdams, Fr. – 10th, 54.49
Women’s Top Season Performances
List of the marks and rankings of Eagle athletes with a top-10 Big Sky performance this season:
5,000m | Sarah Reiter, Sr. – 1st, 16:21.50
1,500m | Kaili Keefe, Fr. – 2nd, 4:25.98
Pole Vault | Erin Clark, Sr. – t-2nd, 12-11 3/4
Javelin | Samantha Baker, Sr. – 4th, 149-10
10,000m | Sarah Reiter, Sr. – 4th, 34:44.39
Pole Vault | Elizabeth Prouty, So. – 5th, 12-9 1/2
4×100 Relay | Eastern Washington – 5th, 47.00
Triple Jump | Dominique Butler, Jr. – 6th, 39-1 ¼
100m | Rebecca Tarbert, Jr. – t-7th, 12.03
3,000 Steeplechase | Carli Corpus, Fr. – 8th, 10:49.58
Javelin | Bridgette Underwood, Jr. – 8th, 141-8
Heptathlon | Kendra Hamm, Sr. – 9th, 4,674
4×400 Relay | Eastern Washington – 9th, 3:59.19
Returning All-Big Sky Athletes
The following Eagle athletes have earned All-Big Sky Conference honors (top three finish) in previous Big Sky indoor and outdoor track and field championships:
Keshun McGee – (2017 Indoors: Champion in long jump, 2nd in triple jump)
Larry Still – (2016 Outdoors: Champion in pole vault; 2016 Indoors: Champion in pole vault)
Trenton Osborn – (2015 Outdoors: 2nd in long jump; 2015 Indoors: Champion in long jump; 2014 Indoors: 2nd in long jump)
Jeremy VanAssche – (2016 Outdoors: Champion in 100; 2016 Indoors: Champion in 60)
Aaron Cunningham – (2016 Indoors: 3rd in shot put)
Rebecca Tarbert – (2017 Indoors: 3rd in 60-meter; 2016 Indoors: Champion in 60-meter)
Dominique Butler – (2016 Indoors: 2nd in triple jump)
Sarah Reiter – (2016 Indoors: 2nd in 3,000 & 3rd in 5,000; 2015 Outdoors: 2nd in 10,000; 2014 Outdoors: 3rd in 10,000; 2016 Cross Country: 2nd & 86th at NCAA Championships; 2015 Cross Country: 8th & 46th at NCAA Championships; 2014 Cross Country: Champion)
Anandae Clark – (2017 Indoors: Champion in Pole Vault; 2016 Outdoors: 3rd in pole vault; 2015 Indoors: 2nd in pole vault)
Erin Clark – (2016 Outdoors: 2nd in pole vault)
Paula Gil-Echevarria – (2016 Outdoors: 3rd in 3,000 steeplechase; 2015 Outdoors: 3rd in 3,000 steeplechase)
Tierra White – (2017 Indoors: 2nd in high jump; 2015 Indoors: Champion in high jump)
Samantha Baker – (2016 Outdoors: 3rd in javelin)