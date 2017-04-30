Track and Field: Cougars win three events in Ritzville

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Cobb, Kirry and Miller all win events, Kirry breaks meet record…

The Chewelah Cougars got a trio of first-place finishes at the 30-team Undeberg Invitational hosted by Ritzville High School on Saturday.

Maggie Cobb had a banner day, finishing first in the triple jump (35-9) and placing second in the 100-meter hurdles, tying with Maggie Delay with an identical time of 15.75 but Delay took first in the photo-finish.

Freshman Lilly Kirry set a new meet record in the 300 hurdles (46.43) to win that event. She was also second in the 200-meter run (27.21) and third in the 100-meter hurdles just a hair behind Cobb and Delay.

Kyrstan Miller won the shot put (36-6.25). Miller was also eighth in the discus (93-09).

Andrea Franks was eighth in the long jump (14-2.25) with her season-best mark.

On the boys side, Kolten Cairns was seventh in the shot put with a personal record of 38-8.5.

