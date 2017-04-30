Featured News

Featured News/ Sports

Track and Field: Cougars win three events in Ritzville

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent) 

The 300-meter hurdles was a photo-finish for the girls in Ritzville. (Courtesy photo)

Cobb, Kirry and Miller all win events, Kirry breaks meet record…

The Chewelah Cougars got a trio of first-place finishes at the 30-team Undeberg Invitational hosted by Ritzville High School on Saturday.

Maggie Cobb had a banner day, finishing first in the triple jump (35-9) and placing second in the 100-meter hurdles, tying with Maggie Delay with an identical time of 15.75 but Delay took first in the photo-finish. 

Freshman Lilly Kirry set a new meet record in the 300 hurdles (46.43) to win that event. She was also second in the 200-meter run (27.21) and third in the 100-meter hurdles just a hair behind Cobb and Delay.

Kyrstan Miller won the shot put (36-6.25). Miller was also eighth in the discus (93-09).

 

Andrea Franks was eighth in the long jump (14-2.25) with her season-best mark.

On the boys side, Kolten Cairns was seventh in the shot put with a personal record of 38-8.5.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RESULTS. 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
42°
light rain
humidity: 91%
wind: 4mph S
H 42 • L 42
45°
Mon
53°
Tue
51°
Wed
60°
Thu
42°
Fri
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group