Track and Field: Bring on the red field!

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Five Cougars headed to state in Cheney on red Roos Field after earning top marks at districts…

Five Chewelah athletes will compete in nine events at this weekend’s Washington State 1A Track and Field Championships following their stunning performances in district qualifying at Riverside.

Overall, the Cougar track and field teams gave strong efforts at the two-day District 7 Championships, setting 21 personal records, establishing one meet record, and running one school record.

Chewelah freshman Lily Kirry ran the 300-meter hurdles in 45.13 seconds to set a new district meet record. Her time also erased her Jenkins High School record in this event. Kirry’s former school record was 46.12 seconds, set in Pasco earlier in the season. Contrast that with her first running of the 300-meter hurdles this spring at 64.79 seconds in Colfax.

Kirry also qualified for the state championships in the 200-meter dash with a personal-best time of 26.31 seconds and the 100-meter intermediate hurdles with a time of 15.65 seconds.

Maggie Cobb was the winner of the 100-meter hurdles at Riverside, leading Kirry across the finish line with a time of 15.60 seconds. She also qualified to compete at state in the triple-jump and the long jump. Her second place triple-jump distance was 34 feet, 7 inches. She placed second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 2 inches.

Conner Krouse threw the shot 50 feet, 11 inches to take home the district championship in this event.

Kyrstan Miller will also compete in the state shot put competition on the campus of Eastern Washington University this Friday and Saturday after winning that event with a throw of 35 feet, 10 inches. She also placed third in the discus.

Brenden Flanagan rounds out Chewelah’s state qualifiers to state after placing second in the district long jump with a personal-best distance of 19 feet, 10 inches. He also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Three league MVPs were named for the Cougars. Maggie Cobb was the girls jumps MVP, Kyrstan Miller was the girls throwing MVP and Conner Krouse was the boys throwing MVP.

Other Cougar ribbon winners at Riverside were:

Peyton Danly third in the 100-meter dash (11.53), fourth in the 200-meter dash (23.45), and sixth in the 400-meter relay (47.26).

Kolten Cairns – seventh in the shot put (41’7” PR).

Wade Baker – eighth in the shot put (39’7” PR).

Brad Larson – seventh in the javelin (123’10” PR).

Liandra Haden – third in the javelin (100’5” PR) and fifth in the discus (86’4” PR).

Andrea Franks – third in the high jump (4’10”) and eighth in the long jump (14’2”).

Johannes Dinser, Reimes Schatz, Ethan Reno-Walker, Flanagan – sixth in the 1600-meter relay (3:49.88).

Wyatt Collins, Judah Katona, Flanagan, Danly – sixth in the 400- meter relay (47.26).