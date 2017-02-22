Tom O’Day featured artist for the month of March

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent

Chewelah’s First Thursday Artist for the month is Spokane Falls Community College professor Tom O’Day. O’Day will showcase his work at the Trails End Gallery beginning on Thursday, March 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.. He will also host an artist’s lecture at the Quartzite Brewery on March 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

O’Day has been a professor at SFCC since 1998 and won the Exceptional Faculty Award in 2005. He has exhibited his art since 1979. The artist graduated from Fullerton College in 1974, earned his Bachelor’s at Cal State-Long Beach in 1980 and earned his Master’s in 1983 at Cal State-Northridge.



O’Day’s art has been in transformation since 1979. Art disposals — when a studio is cleaned to get rid of unsuccessful works to make room for new pieces — is part of his craft. Beginning with “Burial” in 1988, the process by O’Day of burying 35 pieces into a six-foot deep hole and using a process of flambé, explosions, drowning, chemical contamination, flash gunpowder, burning, cutting, freezing, shredding, hanging, aerial ascent, bad reviews, bad student drawings, destruction by auction, natural disaster, etc. he intended to completely destroy the art. Gradually over time, however, the remains of the work were made into new pieces.

“This transitional new work has little to do with art as an object. It is about the continuous transition of work whose final outcome is in constant flux. The commitment to making this work reflects the reality of our own changing lives,” O’Day’s website reads. “There is nothing that remains static, with constant change occurring day to day and minute to minute. What we are left with is the experience and memories of each episode of our lives.”

O’Day’s art has been shown from Spokane to Oregon to Los Angeles and even New York. Now it will be available for the people of Chewelah to see at Trails End Gallery this month.