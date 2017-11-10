Tips for proper winter pet care

(By Staff Reports)

Make sure to bring pets inside during extreme temperatures…

With the temperatures dropping, it’s important to ensure your pets have a safe winter in extreme conditions. Stevens County can be known to have some mean winter storms, so Stevens County Emergency Management and the US Human Society have these tips for the winter.



First, make sure you bring your pets and animals indoors when temperatures drop. This is especially true for short-haired animals. The US Human Society says under no circumstances should cats be left outside in cold temperatures and dogs should at least have access to draft-free shelter that allows them to move around but small enough to keep their body temperature in. Also make sure there is straw or cedar shavings to provide insulations and something covering the entrance to the shelter.



Make sure you animals have access to both food and drinkable water.

Check cords of devices that warm water bowls to ensure they don’t cause an electrical fire. Stevens County Emergency Management also warns about the use of heat lamps as they easily start fires if they are knocked down in dry bedding materials.

Since winter storms can cause emergency situations, make sure you have emergency kits for your animals as well in case of power outages or other incidents. Some key items are:

-Food – At least a three day supply in an airtight, waterproof container.

-Water – At least three days of water specifically for your pets.

-Medicines and medical records.

-Important documents – Registration information, adoption papers and vaccination documents. Talk to your veterinarian about microchipping and enrolling your pet in a recovery database.

-First aid kit – Cotton bandage rolls, bandage tape and scissors; antibiotic ointment; flea and tick prevention; latex gloves, isopropyl alcohol and saline solution. Including a pet first aid reference book is a good idea too.

-Collar or harness with ID tag, rabies tag and a leash.

-Crate or pet carrier – Have a sturdy, safe crate or carrier in case you need to evacuate. The carrier should be large enough for your pet to stand, turn around and lie down.

A picture of you and your pet together – If you become separated, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you. Add species, breed, age, sex, color and distinguishing characteristics.

Familiar items – Familiar items, such as treats, toys and bedding can help reduce stress for your pet.

Along with these items, make sure you have proper sanitation tools for a pet’s litter box. Make sure you have newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach, along with a supply of litter. For more exotic pets, make sure you have the proper bedding and habitat materials in reserve.

Keep in mind in the winter, Exposed skin on noses, ears and paw pads are at risk for frostbite and hypothermia during extreme cold snaps. For this reason, short-haired dogs often feel more comfortable wearing a sweater — even during short walks, said the Humane Society.



Rock salt and other chemicals used to melt snow and ice can irritate the pads of your pet’s feet. Wipe all paws with a damp towel before your pet licks them and irritates their mouth.

If you see a pet left in the cold, the best course of action it to let the owner know you’re concerned as the dangers of cold weather for pets isn’t known by everyone. The Human Society said people will usually correct the issue. However if pet neglect continues, they ask you report it to authorities.