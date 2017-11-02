Thursday Morning Update: Park Avenue Players announce first show in performing arts center

Park Avenue Players announce first show for Chewelah Center for the Arts…

(Press Release from PACA)

Chewelah PACA and Park Avenue Players are proud to announce that the Players are now the

‘House Thespians’ of the new Chewelah Center for the Arts. They have been incorporated into PACA

and will perform two productions a year with the plan of a third annual production down the road.

Their first production in the new center will open on January 19, 2018 with “Walking on the

Moon” by Jason Milligan. Park Avenue Players was founded in the 1970’s by Liz Riley and has been

searching for a home theater ever since. The performers are excited about the move and are willing to meet the challenges of having to adjust to the phases the Center will be going through. For their first production, director Cheri Freeman has a simple but interesting stage plan to accommodate the play and the new Center.

Through the arrangement of Don McLaughlin and Tait Productions, the Center was the recipient of a $140,000 flexible staging system. During the first completed phase, the stage will be set up in one configuration to be used by all organizations performing at the Center; however, the additional phases will allow for more flexibility of staging. There are also plans for limited elevated seating, an issue the production company was not able to overcome at its old performing facility.

The players will be sharing the space with StageTime and the Jenkins High School Drama/Music Department. StageTime will perform their first Center production in December with A Christmas Carol, directed by Jenkins graduate Charlotte Alby. Chewelah PACA was hoping that the high school would be able to open the Center with a production in November; however, the ADA required restrooms would not have been completed by that time.

They will begin productions in 2018. Anyway, if you see any of the Players, congratulate them on their new home and please, join us at the Chewelah Center for the Arts beginning in December.

EVENTS COMING UP THIS WEEKEND…

NOVEMBER 4: Arden Bingo is back

The Arden Community Hall is located at 636 Hall Road, just east of Hwy 395 at the Arden Crossroads from 1-4 p.m.. Bingo cards are 50 cents each. Refreshments and snacks are free. Prizes are donated by our local Arden businesses, community members, and some big-name surprises.

Please come for a fun afternoon of Bingo, and support our effort to keep the hall operating and available for all to enjoy. Information – 684-4333

NOVEMBER 4: VWAC Celebration of Love