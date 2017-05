(By Staff Reports)

A three-car collision at the intersection of Highway 395 and State Route 292 has partially blocked the highway. The collision happened at roughly 2:50 p.m. and drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident. Injuries have been reported and transport to medical care is in process. The Independent will update this story when more information is available. The roadway is expected to be partially blocked until 4:30 p.m.