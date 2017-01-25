Thousands of pro-life supporters gather at Washington Capitol

By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent

State Representative Shelly Short of Addy was one of the several lawmakers who spoke at an anti-abortion rally at the state capitol on Monday, Jan. 23, the Spokesman-Review reports.

Short said that an unborn baby and a person at the end of their life should have the same protection as other people.

Chants of “Pro-life, Pro-life” broke out at the demonstration.

The Spokesman-Review quoted Short as saying “I would not want to be on the wrong side of that issue when we all meet our Lord and Savior.”

Spokane Valley representative Matt Shea said that people need to move from prayer to action on the controversial but legal procedure of abortion.

There were a string of lawmakers who addressed the crowd, the Spokesman reported, stating that they would “pare back” abortion rights in Washington, which was legalized by the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade.

Pro-life supports use the anniversary of that Supreme Court ruling as a date for a march, speeches and prayers at the Capitol and the Spokesman said it’s often one of the largest demonstrations during the legislative session.

Speakers at the demonstration called for the removal of state money to Planned Parenthood and mentioned the recently signed executive order signed by President Donald Trump that restricted federal money going to overseas organizations that support abortion.

There were also a few dozen abortion rights supporters gathered at the nearby steps of the Temple of Justice.

The Pro-life demonstration is the second such demonstration that numbered in the thds at the capitol in the past few days as the national Women’s March also garnered thousands of marchers at the state capitol on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Local Walk for Life set for Spokane Saturday

Walk for Life Northwest has scheduled a Walk for Life event on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. at Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane.

Their mission is “to encourage all people to stand firmly for life and help change the heart of our nation. To peacefully protest in the streets of Spokane the Roe vs. Wade, the January 22, 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion.