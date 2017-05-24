Thomason speaks at Springdale Chamber

(By GSLLCOC/For The Independent)

The Greater Springdale, Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce met May 4 at the Springdale fire station.

Our guest speaker for this month was Barry Thomason, president of the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce. Barry told us how seven years ago they were ready to give up. Now they are thriving and can offer tremendous benefits to members including advertising, promotion and networking, all to enhance members businesses. Most helpful is the online presence and the free advertising member businesses receive. This is one of the major things a Chamber of Commerce does for its members. And the Chamber gives back to the community too. People in the community notice this and support the Chamber’s fundraisers.