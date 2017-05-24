Featured News

Latest/ News

Thomason speaks at Springdale Chamber

(By GSLLCOC/For The Independent)

The Greater Springdale, Loon Lake Chamber of Commerce met May 4 at the Springdale fire station.
Our guest speaker for this month was Barry Thomason, president of the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce. Barry told us how seven years ago they were ready to give up. Now they are thriving and can offer tremendous benefits to members including advertising, promotion and networking, all to enhance members businesses. Most helpful is the online presence and the free advertising member businesses receive. This is one of the major things a Chamber of Commerce does for its members. And the Chamber gives back to the community too. People in the community notice this and support the Chamber’s fundraisers.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers

Subscribe To Unlock The Content!

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
60°
overcast clouds
humidity: 27%
wind: 9mph WNW
H 60 • L 53
63°
Thu
69°
Fri
72°
Sat
76°
Sun
80°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group