Thomas Road vacated by county

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Road not safe to repair…

The Stevens County Commissioners have decided not to rebuild a stretch of road off Highway 25 in the Rice area that was washed out last spring, saying the road is “not safe.”

Thomas Road that connected Daisy Mine Road and Highway 25 was badly damaged by flooding in the spring, washing out whole sections of the road and culverts. The washout made the road impassible and also left buried telephone lines exposed. The county engineer estimated the cost of fixing the road would be at least $140,000.

After a several public hearings on the road, the Stevens County Commissioners decided to physically examine the road before making a decision to vacate or fix it. When they were able to see it in person, Commissioner Wes McCart said the decision was clear.

“This is a single lane road in an extremely steep area. Many truckloads of material would have been needed to repair a road that is in a bad location, is not a year-round road and has not been year-round for decades,” said McCart. “To repair the road is not safe.”

Since the commissioners decided to vacate the road, property owners that have Thomas Road intersecting their private property will absorb the road into their property. Commissioner McCart said the county is encouraging neighbors who may need access to work out an agreement. The county did retain utility easements for companies that have infrastructure running underneath or nearby the road.

“We didn’t make this decision lightly, as we know there are long term ramifications of vacating a road,” said McCart. “But with the cost to citizens and the unsafe conditions, we felt it would not be a good decision to repair it. The repairs could last several years or it could wash out next year. It’s just in a bad location.”