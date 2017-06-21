Thomas Palmer 1943-2017

Thomas Dale Palmer (Tom), 73, passed away on June 7, 2017, at his home in East Wenatchee, Washington.

Tom was born in Portland, Oregon on July 19, 1943, son of Frank and Hazel Palmer. Tom graduated from Jenkins High School in Chewelah in 1961. In 1963 he met Janice Derby and on October 9, 1964 the two were married and made their home in Atlantic, Iowa.

Tom’s job would eventually lead the family to settle in Kirkland, WA in 1982. In 1990, Tom and Jan established “Dance Time” dance studio. In 2005, Tom’s passion for music led him to form D2F Covers, an online business manufacturing protective covers for instruments and amplifiers.

Tom is survived by his twin brother Timothy Palmer, son Franklin Palmer (Christy), daughter Danielle Chan (Barry), granddaughters Kasee Palmer, Heather Palmer, Anabelle Chan and grandson Bailey Chan.

Tom’s unlimited energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit were an inspiration to others. His loyalty to friends countrywide was unsurpassed and he maintained contact with all. He will be missed!

For memorial service information, please feel free to contact his son Franklin at boss429lover@yahoo.com or by phone 509-415-2528.

To read Tom’s full obituary see his online guest book at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com . Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.