Thief takes electronics from Kettle Falls School

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Man claimed drug habit a motivator…

A Kettle Falls man was recently charged with breaking into portable classrooms at the Kettle Falls Elementary School and stealing electronics that he attempted to re-sell, according to records from Stevens County Superior Court.

Jacob Michael Sutton, 27, was recently charged with second degree burglary for breaking into the mobile classrooms and stealing a television and several iPads on Sept. 6. Sutton then hid the electronics in a shopping cart in bushes near his home before he attempted to re-sell the items. One of the buyers of the stolen iPads later contacted the Kettle Falls Police Department, suspicious that the deal was “too good to be true.”

Based on information from the buyer of the iPads, Jacob Sutton was contacted about the theft. He confessed to Kettle Falls police of breaking into the classrooms to see if there was anything he could sell to support his drug habit. Sutton told police he had a “bad drug problem” and was “afraid of going to prison.”

Sutton was charged with one count of second degree burglary and one count of trafficking stolen property in Stevens County Superior Court on Oct. 5. He is not being held in custody and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 31.