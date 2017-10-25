Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Thief takes electronics from Kettle Falls School

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Man claimed drug habit a motivator…

A Kettle Falls man was recently charged with breaking into portable classrooms at the Kettle Falls Elementary School and stealing electronics that he attempted to re-sell, according to records from Stevens County Superior Court.

Jacob Michael Sutton, 27, was recently charged with second degree burglary for breaking into the mobile classrooms and stealing a television and several iPads on Sept. 6. Sutton then hid the electronics in a shopping cart in bushes near his home before he attempted to re-sell the items. One of the buyers of the stolen iPads later contacted the Kettle Falls Police Department, suspicious that the deal was “too good to be true.”

Based on information from the buyer of the iPads, Jacob Sutton was contacted about the theft. He confessed to Kettle Falls police of breaking into the classrooms to see if there was anything he could sell to support his drug habit. Sutton told police he had a “bad drug problem” and was “afraid of going to prison.”

Sutton was charged with one count of second degree burglary and one count of trafficking stolen property in Stevens County Superior Court on Oct. 5. He is not being held in custody and is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 31.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
34°
fog
humidity: 100%
wind: 5mph NW
H 34 • L 34
41°
Fri
46°
Sat
50°
Sun
44°
Mon
43°
Tue
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group