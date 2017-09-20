Featured News

Theft mars Flags Over Chewelah event

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

 

One flag taken from display along Main Ave…

While the Flags Over Chewelah organizers placed the flags on Main Ave. last weekend in recognition of the veteran memorial event in the park, their efforts were marred by the theft of one of the flags.

Organizer Del Barber reported that a flag honoring a WWII Purple Heart recipient was stolen from the 400 block of E. Main Ave. across from Mondo’s restaurant.

Barber said he hopes the individual who took the flag will return it to it’s spot but encourages anyone with information about the theft to contact him at 936-1685 or the Chewelah Police Department at 935-6555.

Despite the theft, Barber said he is excited that all the flag holders on Main Ave. will be filled with flags on November 11 for Veterans’ Day.

“We look forward to Veterans’ Day when all the flag holders will be filled. We have surpassed our original goal for number of flags by quite a bit!” Barber said enthusiastically.

He said that all of the flags, which cost about $85 each, are inventoried every time they are put out. Each flag is sponsored by community members and many of them are personalized in honor of local veterans.

