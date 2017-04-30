Texas A&M’s Garrett taken in first round of NFL Draft

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Seahawks trade down, Washington’s John Ross taken ninth…

As expected, Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett was the first pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 NFL Draft. Ranked No. 1 in the draft by ESPN, Garrett brings size, athleticism and explosiveness to the defensive end position – something the Browns woefully needed.

The Browns ranked No. 30 in sacks last year (26 total) and this will go a long way upgrading their pass rush. He will be playing for first-year defensive coordinator Greg Williams in a 4-3 scheme and will be paired with fellow end Emmanuel Ogbah.

The Seahawks used the draft to restock the Legion of Boom with many defensive back picks. Despite needing to improve their offensive line, only two linemen were picked by Seattle.

Washington’s John Ross was taken ninth in the NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. The 5-11, 188-pound receiver for the Huskies gives the Bengals a WR they needed desperately to help out quarterback Andy Dalton. Ross earned second-team All-American honors in 2016, collecting 81 catches for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns which was tied for second in the nation. Ross’ speed gives the Bengals a big-play ability that they’ve been looking for.

Budda Baker, a fan favorite safety for Washington, was taken with the fourth pick in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals. Baker is a first team all-conference player with good speed and will no doubt be a thorn in the side of the Seahawks.

The Seattle Seahawks traded their 26th pick to Atlanta for its No. 31 pick. The Falcons sent their third and seventh round picks in the trade as well. Seattle then traded the Falcons No. 31 pick to San Francisco for an early second-round pick (No. 34) and a fourth-rounder (No. 111).

With their first pick (No. 3) in the second round, the Seahawks picked Michigan State’s Malik McDowell who had 13 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks for the Spartans this year. Seattle needs a stronger pass rush and this fills that need if Pete Carroll can work his magic in getting the best out of players, scouts say.

Seattle picked LSU Center Ethan Pocic with their 26th pick of the second round. This could be the replacement for Max Unger as the 6’6″, 310-pound center is an All-SEC center and has been starting to the Tigers since 2014. He can play any position on the line and has the good combo of hand strength and body control to go along with football smarts.

With the 26th pick of the third round, the Seahawks picked Shaquill Griffin, a DB out of Central Florida. He will add some size and strength to a secondary that already has some size and strength. Shaquill allowed just 32.9 percent of passes his way to be completed.

Five picks later, the Seahawks selected Delano Hill from Michigan. Hill is a strong safety that earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Another physical secondary player for Seattle, some scouts say.

Seattle also drafted North Carolina defensive tackle Nazair Jones and Michigan WR Amara Darboh with compensatory selections. Jones will be big up front for the Seahawks while Amara could be a big target for Russell Wilson. In the fourth round, they picked Colorado FS Tedric Thompson, adding even further depth to the Legion of Boom.

In the sixth round, the Hawks chose Cincinnati S Michael Tyson who scouts say could play next to the line of scrimmage as well. They also picked Mississippi St. OT Justin Senior to fill their glaring need at offensive line.

In the seventh round, Seattle chose East Central WR David Moore who could shine in special teams play. They also chose Oklahoma State RB Christopher Carson to add another physical runner to the lineup.

In the first pick of the second round, Washington CB Kevin King was taken by the Packers who traded for the picks from the Browns. King is a big corner at 6’3″ and 200 pounds and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 pick his senior and junior year. He’ll give the Green Bay secondary much-needed length and shutdown ability as he’s allowed just one touchdown over the last 101 targets.

Another Washington CB, Sidney Jones, was taken by the Eagles with the 11th pick in the second round. Despite tearing his Achilles tendon at his pro day which will need rehab – scouts think he has enough explosiveness to do well in the pros.

Washington defensive tackle Elijah Qualls was taken by the Green Bay Packs in the sixth round with the 31st pick. Qualls at 6’1″ and 313 pounds. He’s a first team All-Pac-12 member and notched 38 tackles, five for a loss and three sacks.

Eastern Washington University’s Cooper Kupp was picked up by the LA Rams with the fifth pick in the third round. Kupp set the Football Championship Subdivision records in total receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Seen as the next Larry Fitzgerald by some scouts.

EWU teammate and defensive end Samson Ebukam was also taken by the LA Rams in the fourth round. Ebukam has 24 sacks in his career with the Eagles and finished with 188 tackles in 53 games.

Washington State had one player taken, safety Shalom Luani with the third pick in the seventh round by the Oakland Raiders. In two years for the Cougars, Luani had 157 tackles and eight interceptions.

SEAHAWKS DRAFT PICKS

Round 2, Pick 3 – Malik McDowell – DT – 6’6″ – 295 – Michigan St.

Round 2, Pick 26 – Ethan Pocic – C – 6’6″ – 310 – LSU

Round 3, Pick 26 – Shaquill Griffin – DB – 6’0″ – 194 – Central Florida

Round 3, Pick 31 – Delano Hill – SS – 6’1″ – 216 – Michigan

Round 3, Pick 38 – Nazair Jones – DT – 6’5″ – 304 – North Carolina

Round 3, Pick 42 – Amara Darboh – WR – 6’2″ – 214 – Michigan

Round 4, Pick 4 – Tedric Thompson – FS – 6’0″ – 204 – Colorado

Round 6, Pick 3 – Michael Tyson – S – 6’1″ – 204 – Cincinnati

Round 6, Pick 26 – Justin Senior – OT – 6’5″ – 331 – Mississippi St.

Round 7, Pick 8 – David Moore – WR – 6’2″ – 225 – East Central (OK)

Round 7, Pick 31 – Christopher Carson – RB – 6’0″ – 218 – Oklahoma St.

WASHINGTON PLAYERS PICKED

Budda Baker – S – 5’10” – 195 – Pick 4, Round 2 – Arizona Cardinals

Sidney Jones – CB – 6’0″ – 186 – Pick 11, Round 2 – Philadelphia Eagles

Kevin King – CB – 6’3″ – 200 – Pick 1, Round 2 – Green Bay Packers

Elijah Qualls – DT – 6’1″ – 313 – Pick 31, Round 6 – Philadelphia Eagles

John Ross – WR – 5’11” – 188 – Pick 9, Round 1 – Cincinnati Bengals

WASHINGTON STATE PLAYERS PICKED

Shalom Luani – S – 5’11” – 202 – Pick 3, Round 7 – Oakland Raiders

EASTERN WASHINGTON PLAYERS PICKED

Samson Ebukam – OLB – 6’3″ – 240 – Pick 19, Round 4 – LA Rams

Cooper Kupp – WR – 6’2″ – 204 – Pick 5, Round 3 – LA Rams