Tennis: Justice, Howard headed to state tourney

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Keith Justice, Earl Howard III, Carmen Hixson, Kindra Hansen and Elizabeth Grubb were named All-Conference tennis players. (Courtesy photo)

Former singles standouts advance to state on doubles squad…

Keith Justice and Earl Howard will be competing in the state 1A tennis championships this coming weekend, May 26-27, at the Yakima Tennis Club in the Palm Springs of Washington. The Chewelah boys’ doubles team finished third at the regional tournament last week, defeating a duo from Riverside in three sets: 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

After winning their opening match in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-3, Justice and Howard lost a three-set to the eventual region champions from St. Georges: 6- 3, 4-6, 4-6.

The two Cougars then had to battle their way through the consolation bracket, with the losers of every match being eliminated.

