Tennis: Justice, Howard headed to state tourney

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Former singles standouts advance to state on doubles squad…

Keith Justice and Earl Howard will be competing in the state 1A tennis championships this coming weekend, May 26-27, at the Yakima Tennis Club in the Palm Springs of Washington. The Chewelah boys’ doubles team finished third at the regional tournament last week, defeating a duo from Riverside in three sets: 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

After winning their opening match in straight sets, 6-0 and 6-3, Justice and Howard lost a three-set to the eventual region champions from St. Georges: 6- 3, 4-6, 4-6.

The two Cougars then had to battle their way through the consolation bracket, with the losers of every match being eliminated.



