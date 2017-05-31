Featured News

Community

TEDD welcomes featured artist Ken Smith

(By Shelly Stevens/TEDD)

Showcases imaginative pen and ink drawings…

Tri County Economic Development District (TEDD) is pleased to welcome its newest featured artist to Gallery TEDD, Newport, WA resident Ken Smith. Smith’s unique and imaginative pen and ink drawings bring an almost otherworldly vision to the gallery. Smith’s work will be on display through June 26th, and the public is invited to stop by and see it in person during normal business hours, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

