TEDD highlights world-class road biking

NE WA Trails website now features road biking loops, maps

By TEDD/For The Independent

Tri County Economic Development District (TEDD), with the help of funding from the City of Colville, has added a new section, ‘Find Road Cycling Loops,’ to its popular website, www.newashingtontrails.com. Visitors to the site will find 24 mapped road bike loops primarily in Stevens County, with Colville serving as Mile Post 0 for many of the rides. Each loop includes maps and information, as well as suggestions for cyclists to help them create their perfect ride. A number is assigned to county intersections critical for bike navigation. To follow a loop or route, just “connect the dots.” The maps denote the distance between intersections. If an intersection has been numbered, it has paved roads going in all directions that are appropriate for skinny tire road bikes.

Avid cyclist David McGrane first presented the idea of adding road cycling information to the website, and was instrumental in providing descriptions and creating the numbered loops. “The area offers countless route choices for every level of road cyclist,” comments McGrane. He goes on to say “I believe Northeast Washington offers a variety of road biking opportunities second to no other region in North America.” The tri-county area has received some national attention for cyclists, as Hwy 20 through Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties was named US Bike Route 10 in 2014. Cyclists will find breathtaking scenery, light traffic, varied elevations and plenty of places to take a break and enjoy some of the area hospitality.

According to a 2015 report from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation office, biking ranked third in the state for recreation spending. TEDD Executive Director Jeff Koffel says, “We’re treating this initial addition of the road bike maps, which are primarily in Stevens County, as a pilot project, we would like to see the creation of bike loops extended to Ferry and Pend Oreille counties.”