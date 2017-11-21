Synergy Home Support provides in-home care for men

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Unique service helps promote longevity…

A new home care option designed to meet the unique needs of aging men has launched in Stevens County with the aim to bring purpose and dignity to men facing challenges in their later years.

Synergy Home Support (SHS) is a service created by Joe Greco, a licensed C.N.A. who said he has a special interest in helping elderly men experience a sense of purpose and dignity even as they face certain medical challenges

“For my clients, I’m hoping to help them experience a sense of hope and purpose as they age,” Greco said. “I realized how important this was when my mom could no longer live on her own and a nursing home did not seem like the best fit for her needs. So we invited her to live with us. She had some dementia but could function well with a little help.”

Greco said the experience made him aware of how important it was to create a model of care that engages the elderly in working with the family, having fun and being as active as possible.

Greco works specifically with male clients who may have some medical issues but are still able and interested in being active. He works to plan an interactive day with clients which could include helping them work on house or farm projects, going for walks, playing card games, going shopping in town or other activities.

The Synergy program is a different form of in-home care as it is not focused only on medical needs.

“The SHS model is geared toward clients who are physically functional, but no longer able to initiate tasks or engage in regular daily activities without guidance or assistance,” Greco explained.

Greco said an example of an SHS client would be a man who has some dementia but is fully physically functional. The client, family and SHS would craft a daily schedule for the benefit of the client, taking into consideration previous interests, skills and abilities.

“The client and I work side by side to keep him motivated and engaged, boosting his self-esteem,” Greco related.

The cost of the services can be covered either by specific insurance that covers in-home care or other assistance. The cost varies depending on the specific needs of the client.

In addition to providing daily or weekly assistance, Greco also conducts a quarterly assessment of the client and his family to see how the interactive model is working.

The client and family are encouraged to collaborate with others (family, doctors, physical therapists) or other experts to help define the needs of the client. Greco said SHS strives to build stamina, mental alertness and a positive of mind for the client in a safe and friendly environment.

“We all have limitations, but it doesn’t mean we want to sit and do nothing,” Greco said. “People want active lives with purpose and dignity. That’s what I want to help my clients achieve.”

For more information, contact Greco at 690-1804 or by email at: synergyhs@yahoo.com