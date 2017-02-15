Suzanne ‘Suzie’ Patricia Brokaw 1945-2017

Suzanne ‘Suzie’ Patricia Brokaw, 71, of Chewelah WA passed away on February 2, 2017 in Colville WA. Born on May 11, 1945 in Seattle WA to Donald W. and Patricia Jean (Wood) Long.

Suzie spent a large portion of her life in the Seattle area, graduating from Ingraham High School and attending Bellevue Community College, where she obtained her Associate’s degree.

She spent her career with several dentists in the Seattle/Bellevue area. Suzie was a very loving, outgoing person, whose eclectic style full of color, made friendships come easily. To encounter her was to like her and she left a mostly good and always lasting impression on all she met. Though she found love a few times, it was not to last. She carried on and pursued her passions in dental care and the arts.

She worked as a dental assistant through 1990, when she relocated to Colville. Suzie worked for the State of Washington, until health issues forced her into retirement.

While in our area she enjoyed living in Colville and Valley and in her final 10 years, with the wonderful, caring staff at Quail Hollow, in Chewelah. Suzie had a life long passion for pets, especially dogs. Often having three at a time! They provided her entertainment and companionship. She was also a talented oil painter and jewelry maker. Suzie was a voracious garage sale shopper. She loved the Lord and when her health was better she was very involved in church communities.

Suzie was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia and one daughter Heidi Sue McLeod.

She is survived by her father Donald W. Long of Sedona AZ; brother Roger and wife Patricia Long of Bellingham; son Tom and wife Elizabeth Brokaw of Farmington, MN.

A family Memorial will be held in Bellingham, WA later this year.

The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staff and all Suzie’s friends at Quail Hollow Assisted Living. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary in Suzie’s memory.

