Stroyan, Baldwin state bound!

(By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent)

Griffin Stroyan off to third straight state golf tourney, Baldwin shines in postseason…

Griffin Stroyan will be making his third consecutive trip to the state golf tournament this weekend in Pasco, and he will be taking teammate Owen Baldwin along to compete in this year’s finale.

Stroyan’s score of 88 combined with his earlier score of 81 at Deer Park gave him a state qualifying score of 169 and a third place overall finish in last week’s district competition hosted by Chewelah.



