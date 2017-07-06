Featured News

Featured News/ News

‘Stonelodge’ area closed to target shooting during high fire danger

(By Washington DNR)

Site near Suncrest closes just after midnight…

Due to high fire danger, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), working with Stevens County, is temporarily closing a portion of state land to shooting, effective July 7.

Closure of the area known locally as “Stonelodge” or “Mile Marker 19,” to shooting coincides with fire danger increasing from moderate to high in Stevens County.

This land is located off Highway 291 west of Suncrest, Wash.   Violators of the shooting closure could be subject to fines. DNR may re-open Stonelodge to target shooting as conditions allow.

As a reminder, incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns, or tracer ammunition, are illegal on all DNR-protected lands.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
91°
broken clouds
humidity: 21%
wind: 3mph ESE
H 96 • L 76
85°
Sat
81°
Sun
74°
Mon
73°
Tue
79°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group