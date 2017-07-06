‘Stonelodge’ area closed to target shooting during high fire danger

(By Washington DNR)

Site near Suncrest closes just after midnight…

Due to high fire danger, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), working with Stevens County, is temporarily closing a portion of state land to shooting, effective July 7.

Closure of the area known locally as “Stonelodge” or “Mile Marker 19,” to shooting coincides with fire danger increasing from moderate to high in Stevens County.

This land is located off Highway 291 west of Suncrest, Wash. Violators of the shooting closure could be subject to fines. DNR may re-open Stonelodge to target shooting as conditions allow.

As a reminder, incendiary devices, such as exploding targets, sky lanterns, or tracer ammunition, are illegal on all DNR-protected lands.