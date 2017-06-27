Track committee makes recommendations on project at board meeting

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Potential improvements discussed…

As the Chewelah School District project of installing a new track at Snyder Field progresses, estimates show funds may be available after the track for additional improvements at the location. Current budget estimates show the district may have as much as $59,000 left over after the track is installed. On a list of potential improvements, one item that has moved to the top of the list is the installation of a new sewer line from the existing city sewer line to the district’s bus garage. The new line, estimated to cost as much as $10,000, should help resolve long standing issues with the bathrooms at Snyder Field.

Other potential projects were recently discussed at the June 21 Chewelah School Board meeting where the Chewelah Track Committee, a group of local citizens who helped back the track levy proposal, recently presented options to district officials.

Some of the projects the Chewelah Track Committee said they would like to see include an assessment of the crow’s nest structure, the replacement of the wooden bleachers, replacement of the ticket booths and an upgrade of the bathroom and concession stand area.

The crow’s nest was the item of highest concern for the committee, noting it may prove a safety hazard.

“We are just concerned that it is a potential safety liability for the district,” said track committee member Kevin Herda.

Previous concerns about the structural integrity of the crow’s nest at Snyder Field has limited the number of occupants to eight people and additional bracing was added in the last few years to firm up the wooden framing.

In addition, the committee said they would like to see the wooden bleachers replaced due to concerns about the safety of the boards and the cost of constantly replacing old boards. New bleachers would also prevent any accidental harm to the track as the visitor’s bleachers are moved on and off the track.

The track committee also asked the school board about the status of the former rental house near Snyder Field. The district issued an evacuation notice to the tenants earlier this year with plans to remove the house for improved parking. However, the district was unable to sell the building at surplus and had to pay $17,000 for asbestos remediation. Without a buyer to remove the building, the district is having to consider the cost of removing it. Solutions like burning down the building in cooperation with a fire district training are not possible due to the location of the building, said Superintendent Rick Linehan.

“The house is located under power lines and can’t be burnt,” said Linehan. “At this point it will cost the district $40,000 to remove the house.”

After discussion about possible uses for the remaining track funds, Linehan said he would get estimates on the items recommended by the track committee for the July school board meeting.