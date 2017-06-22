Stevens County unemployment at 6.9 percent

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Unemployment rate drops by 2.5 percent in two months…

Unemployment in Stevens County has dropped dramatically in the past few months. The latest report from the Washington State Employment Security Department showed that the unemployment rate in the county dropped to 6.9 percent from the 9.4 percent rate reported in March.

For the state of Washington, the unemployment rate is 4.5 percent which is slightly above the national unemployment rate of 4.3 percent. The participation rate nationally is at 62 percent, down from 66 percent in May of 2007, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics. This suggests fewer people in the active work force.

The ESD reported that Washington gained 2,000 jobs in May.



Stevens County has 18,062 people in its active workforce, with 16,817 currently with employment. Those unemployed number at 1,245. Nearby Pend Oreille County has an identical 6.9 percent unemployment rate but has an active workforce of 4,689.

Ferry County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 9.7 percent with 2,568 people in the active workforce.

Washington’s unemployment rate in April was 4.6 percent and it’s unemployment rate for May of 2016 was 5.6 percent. In May of 2012, that rate was well over 8 percent.

The ESD reported that five industries expanded in April. Leisure and hospitality saw a growth in 2,500 jobs as the summer months begin, while education and health services saw the number of jobs grow by 1,800 in the state.

Mining and logging jobs neither lost nor gained jobs. Manufacturing jobs grew by 100.

Construction jobs dropped by 400 and government jobs dropped by 600. Transportation warehousing and utilities lost 1,500 jobs in the state.

Since May of 2016, the state has lost 8,000 manufacturing jobs while gaining over 15,000 construction jobs and nearly 15,000 education and health services job. Retail trade jobs have grown by 14,600 in a yer while government jobs have increased by 14,100.

Mining and logging have lost 200 jobs in the state in the previous year. These stats were not seasonally adjusted.

King County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 3.1 percent for May. Spokane County had a 5.1 percent unemployment rate. This was higher than Seattle’s King County and lower than Tacoma’s Pierce County (5.2 percent).