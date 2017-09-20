Stevens County unemployment at 6.1 percent, WA at 4.6 percent

(By Staff Report/Chewelah Independent)

County added 191 jobs from June to July…

Unemployment upticked slightly in Stevens County from June to July. The unemployment rate was six percent in June and at 6.1 percent in July. Meanwhile the Washington state unemployment rate also upticked slightly from 4.5 percent in June to 4.6 percent in July.

In the United States, the unemployment rate went from 4.3 percent in June to 4.4 percent in July.

Stevens County added 191 jobs from June to July and has added 605 jobs since last year. The number of unemployed grew by 29 people from June to July. This number has dropped significantly since last year as 605 fewer people are classified as unemployed.





