Stevens County passes on 2017 property tax increase

Budget figures show improvement over past years

By Jamie Henneman/For The Independent

The Stevens County Commissioners passed on taking a one percent property tax increase in the 2017 budget, noting that the county budget projections look positive.

“We are happy to see that we are in a spot where we didn’t feel the increase is needed and we are pretty proud of that,” Commissioner Wes McCart told the Colville Chamber of Commerce last Tuesday.

Local governments are limited to a one-percent property tax increase each year per Referendum 47 that passed nearly 20 years ago and an increase is only allowed if there is a “finding of substantial need.” In 2016, the county passed the increase, bringing approximately $56,000 into county coffers. In relation, commissioners in Stevens County had found a need for the one-percent increase every year since 1997, but the 2017 budget breaks that trend.

The 2017 county budget shows county finances starting on a positive note, with both courthouse (current expense) and total county budgets in the black. The current expense budget that covers the departments housed in the county courthouse including auditor, assessor, sheriff, jail and other services has a projected expense of $17.6 million in 2017 and a revenue stream of $16.9. The county commissioners have diverted money from the county savings account to cover the anticipated 2017 shortfall, which leaves the county with $2.9 million in savings.

The total county budget that covers the courthouse services plus auxiliary departments like the ambulance, public works, the weed board and other services anticipates $54.5 million in revenue in 2017 and $60.1 million in expense, allowing for a positive balance of $16.6 million.

The uptick on budget figures means the Stevens County Commissioners feel comfortable filling some vacant staff positions, said McCart. A jailer will be added in the Stevens County Jail and some clerical positions may be filled in the auditor and assessor’s offices.

Challenges in 2017

However, it’s not all good news on the horizon for the county, as there are some considerable challenges, Commissioner McCart related.

One area the county will have to address is the upcoming financial shortages at the Stevens County Ambulance Service. McCart said the service is not receiving reimbursements from Medicare and Medicaid patients that are in line with the cost of services. Bills are only reimbursed at a rate of roughly 25 percent, meaning the ambulance service will be out of money in 18 months. McCart said the county commissioners will be working with the state legislature to try and increase the rate of reimbursement.

In addition, the county is preparing for what fallout may occur from the Whatcom County v. Hirst case decided in the Washington State Supreme Court in 2016. The court decision found that Whatcom County must ensure new building in the county that uses domestic exempt wells does not impair instream flows and water closures. The decision has prompted some counties, like Spokane County, to pass emergency ordinances to try and meet the ruling’s intent. Spokane County now prohibits new wells from being drilled within 500 feet of an existing well.

However, Stevens County will not be taking similar actions, according to McCart.

“Our county has taken the position that the Hirst ruling does not affect our county at this time,” said McCart. “Washington has more water than any state other than Alaska. This is not a water issue, it is a control issue and a shell game. We have no inclination to close down the building department.”

Commissioner Steve Parker added that of all the water in Washington state, only two percent is used for human consumption.

“By comparison to that two percent, four percent is taken up by evaporation,” Parker said.

Commissioner Don Dashiell said the county’s position on the Hirst decision can also be summed up another way.

“Go forth and build,” he said.