Stevens County Deputies Play Santa for Local Youth

stevenscounty1

Stevens County Deputies stand with the gifts for local children. Pictured L-R is Corporal Foster, Sergeant Cochran, Deputy Hoover, Deputy Craddock, Deputy Swim and Deputy Stearns. (Brandon Hansen photo)

Sheriff’s Deputies from the Stevens County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, along with child advocates from the Stevens County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and local retailers are working together to brighten this holiday season and make a difference for several local children.

Partnering with the staff at CASA, several local foster children have been identified for a very special visit. Over the next few weeks Stevens County deputies will visit the homes of these special children not to answer a call for service but to deliver Christmas presents for each foster child. Presents prepared for each child include winter clothing and toys which were provided through a donation from the deputies association and through the generosity of local retailers.

The Stevens County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is grateful for the chance to work with such generous local partners to make the holiday even more special for these kids. Local businesses contributing to this year’s event include Wal-Mart of Colville, Safeway of Colville, and Safeway of Chewelah. It is the hope of the association membership to expand this and other relationship building opportunities to further benefit the community in the coming year. Please contact the association at stevenscountyassociation@gmail.com if you would like to contribute.

