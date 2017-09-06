Stevens County Court Records for Sept. 7, 2017

Superior Court New Cases

State of Washington vs. Tabitha Ann Chandler. Theft2>$750.

State of Washington, Employment Security Department vs. Codie A. Boggs, Jane Doe Boggs. Tax warrant.

Brittney Lorelle Middleton, petitioner, Lawrence Steven Middleton, respondent. Dissolution.

Estate of Donna J. Kyle, deceased, Douglas W. Kyle, petitioner. Estate.

Richard Lee Nix, petitioner, Heather E. Nix, respondent. Dissolution.

Estate of Elizabeth J. Harold, deceased, Shawn Crockett, petitioner. Estate.

State of Washington vs. Frederick Andrew Ranney. Noncharge.

Gregory Thomas Gensman, petitioner, Shannon Law, respondent. Harassment.

Andrew Jon Winter, Jessie Lynn Turney, petitioner, Leo Sumbatoff, respondent. Harassment.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rhonda L. Elliott, John Doe Elliott. Commercial.

Michelle R. Wasco, Curtis George Wasco, petitioner, Sarah Beth Wasco, Benjamin Alexander Hankins, respondents. Custody.

Cheryl C. Scamahorn-Nelson, petitioner, Rachel Ann Scamahorn, Joshua Scott Scamahorn, respondents. Custody.

Estate of Alice Richardson, deceased, Stanley J. Richardson, petitioner. Estate.

District Court

Judge Gina A. Tveit

Russell Friend, $493 Fine, 9 days Jail, 6 months Supervised Probation, Resisting Arrest

Christine A. Ashworth, Restitution, $2,013.55 Fine, 1 day Jail, 24 months Supervised Probation, Physical Control

Miriah Jacobsen, $43 Fine, 7 days Jail converted to Community Service, Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree

Jerrine Bruce, Restitution, $1,158 Fine, Theft 3rd Degree

Michael Bennett, $143 Fine, 30 days Jail, Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree

Gerald Wooley, Restitution, $495.93 Fine, Violation of No-Contact Order

Wade K. Wooley, $543 Fine, 19 days Jail, Obstruction Law Enforcement Officer & Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree;

Christopher J. Beckwith, Restitution, $133 fine, 2 days jail, Theft 3rd Degree.