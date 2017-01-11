Stevens County Court Records for Jan. 12, 2017

Here are Stevens County court records for January 12, 2017



Superior Court

New Cases

State of Washington vs. Austin Michael MacDonald. Controlled substance no prescription.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Fred’s Towing LLC. Tax waarant.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Ryan Duane Brigman, Jane Doe Brigman, Native Sons Construction & Gen. Tax warrant.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. The Valley Store Inc.., The Valley Store. Tax warrant.

Viridian Managemtn Inc, Cedar Center Apartments vs. Michael Gertsch, All other subtenants. Unlaw detain.

Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Tevida Hill, John Doe Hill. Commerical.

Estate of Debra Rigsbee, deceased, Tamara Hardesty, petitioner. Estate.

Tialannah I Griffith, petitioner, John Wayne Parlet, respondent. Domestic violence.

State of Washington vs. Keith Kenneth Dolsman. Residential burglary.

Gardner’s Mobile Home Court, LLC vs. Sara Miller. Unlaw detain.

John Odell, Matney Lumber vs. Ned Bounds, Jan Bounds. Trans judgmt.

Kathleen F. Curnutt vs. Jackie Steele, Clint Tuengel, any and all other occupant. Unlaw detain.

State of Washington vs. Michael C. Bennett-Newton. Controlled substance no prescription.

Gale Allan Hoskins, petitioner, Melissa Ann Hoskins, respondent. Dissolution.

Ami Jo McIntosh, petitioner, Jacob Kegan McGill, respondent. Misc.

State of Washington vs. Zachary JJ Craig. Noncharge.

State of Washington vs. Deann Gibson. Id Theft 2.

State of Washington vs. Gilbert Brian Seymour. Controlled substance no prescription.

State of Washington vs. Rachel Marie Wharton. Controlled substance no prescription.

Estate of John Douglas Clemans, deceased, Johndee Clemans, petitioner. Estate.

Estate of Helen J. Mahugh, deceased, Linda E. Midkiff, petitioner. Estate.

State of Washington vs. Karl Dean Reber. Firearm possession 2.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Jeremiah Rainer Construction, Jane Doe Rainer. Tax warrant.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Gary Lee Lyons, Jane Doe Lyons, DBA Lyons Thinning & Slashing. Tax warrant.

Teresa Broman, petitioner, Jason James Trampush, respondent. Domestic violence.

Earl W. Heffley vs. Brandy L. Deleau, Any and all other occupants. Unlaw detain.

Estate of William G. Naccarato, deceased, Mark Naccarato, petitioner. Estate.

State of Washington vs. Kaitlen N. Offt. Noncharge.

State of Washington vs. Carleen Marie Clark. Controlled substance no prescription.

State of Washington vs. Jeffrey James Reicks. Controlled substance no prescription.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Precision Building LLC. Tax warrant.

State of Washington, Department of Revenue vs. Jamie N. Curtis. Tax warrant.

State of Washington, Department of Labor & Industries vs. Jeremy White, Jane Doe White. Tax warrant.

Credit Service of Central Washington Inc vs. Yuriy Mikeyev. Abstr judmgt.

State of Washington vs. Jonathan Issac Eddy. Forgeryalter.

Heidi Rae Gee, petitioner, Paul Calvin Gee, respondent. Domestic violence.

Estate of Gerald C. Knickel, deceased, William T. Ridley, petitioner. Estate.

State of Washington vs. Benjamin James Ely. Stolen property trafficking 1.

Shannon Jo Weedman, petitioner, Mahvay Aaron Davis, respondent. Domestic violence.

District Court Criminal Convictions

Judge Gina A. Tveit

Skyla S. Rathbun, $793 Fine, 1 day Jail converted to Community Service, 12 months Supervised Probation, Reckless Driving

Ezra D. Schennum, $593 Fine, 12 months Monitored Probation, Driver under 21 years old Operating Vehicle after Consuming Alcohol

Miriah N. Jacobsen, Restitution, $253.79 Fine, 15 days Jail, Theft 3rd Degree

Irish J. Hill, $293 Fine, 5 days Jail, Ignition Interlock Device Violation

Cameron M. Nelson, $543 Fine, 28 days Jail, Driving While License Suspended 2nd Degree

Richard Dunn, $43 Fine, Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree

Charles R. Gillaspy, $1,745.50 Fine, 2 days Jail, 12 months Supervised Probation, Driving under the Influence

Brandon M. Amos, $745.50 Fine, 4 days Jail, 24 months Supervised Probation, Reckless Driving

Blake R. Hamill, Restitution, $453.54 Fine, 7 days Jail, Harassment

Keith D. McNeil, $343 Fine, 4 days Jail, Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree

Austin M. MacDonald, Restitution, $1,260.48 Fine, 5 days Jail, Theft 3rd Degree

Miriah N. Jacobsen, $343 Fine, 5 days Jail, Criminal Trespassing 1st Degree

Lavern W. Mason, $643 Fine, Spotlighting of Big Game 2nd Degree

Gabrielle L. Dashkovskiy, $745.50 Fine, 12 months Monitored Probation, Negligent Driving 1st Degree

Jason J. Kapustka, $893 Fine, 1 day Jail, Negligent Driving 1st Degree

Douglas A. Robinson, $693 Fine, 1 day Jail, 12 months Monitored Probation, Negligent Driving 1st Degree

Daniel B. Turner, $145.50 Fine, Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree

Justin J. McCoy, $1,845 Fine, 34 days Jail, 24 months Supervised Probation, Driving under the Influence

Christopher J. Howell, $395.50 Fine, 10 days Jail, Driving While License Suspended 1st Degree

William E. Ourada Jr., $1,043 Fine, 12 months Supervised Probation, Negligent Driving 1st Degree

Alexay B. Martushev, $293 Fine, Vehicle Operator Refuse to Comply with Police

Alexay B. Martushev, $893 Fine, 1 day Jail, 12 months Supervised Probation, Reckless Endangerment

Robert A. Coleman, $743 Fine, 12 months Monitored Probation, Reckless Endangerment.