Stevens County Conservation District Moves Back to Agricultural Service Center

The Stevens County Agricultural Service Center has been restored after this springs flood and as of October 30, all previous agencies are moved back in ready to service customers. The Agricultural Service Center is located at 232 Williams Lake Rd. Colville WA. It is immediately off HWY 395 north of Colville when heading toward Kettle Falls just past Hewes Craft Boats. The Agricultural Service was established in 1990 when the Conservation District purchased the building to house state and federal agencies providing assistance to the landowners and farmers of Stevens County. Through the years this building has been home to Farmers Home Administration, WSU Extension, United States Forest Service, Soil Conservation Service and others.



Today in the building ready to assist landowners and land managers is the Stevens County Conservation District (SCCD) which is a non-regulatory sub-division of state government with the mission to promote the wise utilization of natural resources. SCCD works with landowners by providing technical assistance on land use and best management practices to maximize sustainability of natural resources and comply with government regulations. SCCD also provides natural resource education to youth. SCCD in addition manages grants for cost share programs for landowner to implement best management practices. It all starts with a

Conservation or Farm plan which SCCD will assist the landowner in developing.

SCCD was organized to and still works from the ground up. Locally identifying the needs for the soil, water, air, plants, animals plus humans (SWAPA+H) and finding the resources to properly manage and maintain those resources. This year SCCD celebrated its 75 th year of working with the land and landowners of Stevens County. SCCD is managed by a board of 5 local residents or landowners who hire staff and direct operations such as applying for grants to protect and utilize Stevens County natural resources.

SCCD’s regular board meeting is held the second Thursday of each month starting at 8:30 am during day light savings and 7:30 in the summer. The public is welcome to attend. For more information call 509-684- 7579

Also in the building are the Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service agencies that are part of the United Stated Department of Agriculture working with Farm Bill programs. They provide technical and financial assistance to farmers and ranchers. For more information call 509-685- 0858.

Steven County Noxious Weed Board is also located in the Agricultural Service Center. They have trained personnel who will work with landowners on identification and control of weeds helping the land to be more productive. Spray equipment is available to loan out and staff will meet land owners on their property to help identify noxious weeds and other plants. For more information call 509-684- 7590

Stop by regular office hours 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Agricultural Service Center 232 Williams Lake Rd, Colville WA 99114

Stevens County Conservation District regular monthly Board of Supervisors meeting will be held November 9, 2017 starting at 8:30 am at the Agricultural Service Center located at 232 Williams Lake Rd. Colville WA. Meetings are open to the public please note new starting time and location.